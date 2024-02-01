With multiple generative AI-driven product releases, a rapidly expanding customer base, and triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, the enterprise email security leader is well-positioned to safeguard organizations against evolving cyber threats in the year ahead

IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform protecting more than 13,000 global organizations, is celebrating the close of a momentous 2023. Punctuated by a three-year revenue growth of 451%, 2023 for IRONSCALES was defined by the release of multiple AI-driven product releases, significant customer growth, several highly sought-after awards, and a series of strategic partnerships that have helped position the company for continued success throughout the year ahead.

As the industry's only email security solution that combines cutting-edge, adaptive AI with community-sourced human insights, the successes amassed by IRONSCALES in 2023 are a testament to the efficacy of that integrated approach to cybersecurity.

Revolutionizing Enterprise Email Security With an Entire Suite of Generative AI Innovations

In 2023, IRONSCALES unveiled several groundbreaking product innovations that leverage generative AI to combat the exponential rise in advanced phishing attacks. This new suite of AI-enabled capabilities was developed using a proprietary large language model (LLM), PhishLLM, as a foundation. As the first ICES vendor to develop its own proprietary LLM, IRONSCALES is uniquely positioned to develop and deploy these kinds of cutting-edge capabilities, including:

Themis Co-pilot for Microsoft Outlook : A GPT-powered chat assistant for self-service threat reporting; designed to empower employees to become critical contributors to cybersecurity defense.

: A GPT-powered chat assistant for self-service threat reporting; designed to empower employees to become critical contributors to cybersecurity defense. Deep Image-based (QR Code) Detection : Cutting-edge multi-modal protection against image-based phishing threats using optical character recognition (OCR), deep-text analysis, image processing, and natural language models. A purpose-built solution designed to help organizations combat the recent rise in QR code phishing attacks.

: Cutting-edge multi-modal protection against image-based phishing threats using optical character recognition (OCR), deep-text analysis, image processing, and natural language models. A purpose-built solution designed to help organizations combat the recent rise in QR code phishing attacks. GPT-Powered Phishing Simulation Testing: A GPT-powered training and testing module which instantly generates highly personalized spear-phishing simulation campaigns to combat hard-to-detect, advanced phishing attacks. Created to boost employee awareness of socially engineered attacks without increased operational overhead.

With these groundbreaking new product capabilities, IRONSCALES is working to reinforce the positive feedback loop between AI and human insights creating an effective email security solution that's far greater than the sum of its parts.

IRONSCALES Customer and Partner Ecosystem Growth

In 2023, IRONSCALES added several noteworthy names to its already expansive portfolio of customers contributing a 60% increase to annual customer revenues from the previous year. For example, Chubb, the leading provider of fire safety and security solutions, selected IRONSCALES to replace their secure email gateway (SEG) in 2023. Ultimately, Chubb made the switch to help protect their organization from business email compromise (BEC) and VIP impersonation. Chubb serves over one million customer sites and protecting their customer data from cyber threats is a top priority.

Brazil's largest financial and digital services provider, Paschoalotto, followed suit, replacing their SEG with the IRONSCALES platform after the organization saw a significant uptick in phishing attempts targeting their network this past year. Paschoalotto chose IRONSCALES for the protection the platform provides against more advanced phishing techniques, such as BEC, VIP impersonation, and account takeover (ATO).

IRONSCALES also enjoyed significant growth across the managed service provider (MSP) market in 2023 culminating in their ranking as Category Leader in Email Security by the Channel Program. The coveted Category Leader badges are awarded based on direct feedback from MSPs, who share their authentic reviews and feedback on vendors' products. IRONSCALES stood out among competitors, showcasing exceptional performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction. IRONSCALES was also awarded a 5-star rating in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide by The Channel Company.

Additionally, IRONSCALES announced its availability on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, an online store that makes it easy for customers to find, compare, and immediately start using the software and services that run on AWS. Customers can enjoy the simplified procurement and quick deployment that AWS Marketplace offers and immediately secure their cloud email environments.

Award-Winning Industry Recognition

Throughout the year, IRONSCALES continued to receive accolades from distinguished award programs:

Ranked on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list for the second consecutive year

Recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list for the third consecutive year

Awarded the prestigious "Top Solution" award from Expert Insights, a B2B tech research platform

Earned multiple top-ranking recognitions from G2, a B2B technology review site

Rated Top Cloud Email Security Solution from Software Reviews, a B2B tech research platform

Achieved a cybersecurity Gold award for Email and Web Security from the Globee awards

Honored with coveted Global InfoSec Award as Hot Company in Anti-Phishing at the 11th Annual Global Infosec Awards at RSAC 2023

"I am deeply appreciative of our exceptional partners and customers who have placed their trust in our capability to safeguard and educate their teams," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and founder of IRONSCALES. "Our primary focus is to empower global enterprises to remain at the forefront of cybersecurity. The innovative breakthroughs we achieved in 2023 are just the beginning of our journey. We aim to contribute to a safer world by offering the most cutting-edge email security platform available. Our distinct combination of AI-driven technology and expert human insight equips organizations with superior defense against the complexities of phishing attacks. Investing in our solutions is synonymous with investing in the future security of your organization."

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing attacks that bypass traditional security solutions. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), Account Takeover (ATO), VIP impersonation, and more. As the most powerfully simple email security platform, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and build a culture of cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is proud to serve more than 13,000 customers globally.

