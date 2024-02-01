

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), while announcing fourth-quarter results on Thursday said that it expects full-year earnings and revenue to increase from the prior year.



In addition, the maker of industrial products and equipment revealed a plan to repurchase around $1.5 billion of shares in the full year 2024.



The company expects annual net income per share of $10 to $10.40, a year-over-year increase of 5 percent at the mid-point. For the full-year 2023, ITW reported net income per share of $9.74.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to register income per share of $10.18, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Based on its current demand levels, the company projects an annual revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent. For the full year 2023, the equipment maker reported revenue of $16.107 billion.



Analysts, on average, forecast the company to post revenue of $16.52 billion, for the year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken