HopCat: Irish On Ionia to Celebrate Its 11th Year as Michigan's Largest St. Patrick's Day Street Festival on Saturday, March 16, 2024

Three city blocks of live music, high-energy DJs, and street performances coming to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Presented by HopCat, Irish On Ionia will celebrate its 11th year as Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day street festival on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

Irish On Ionia 2024

The festival will feature two stages with a variety of entertainment throughout the day from live music, dance and street performances to high-energy DJs. Attendees can expect to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with live performances by Belfast Gin, Ironwood, Leprecons, and Stone Clover while the DJ stage will feature SNBNY, Slim Tim, VanHekken, Jodi Dro, Colin Chaos, Konundrum and more. Irish On Ionia 2024 will feature Irish-inspired and local food trucks, Irish beer, green beer and local craft beer, canned cocktails and zero-proof beverages under heated tents.

"On behalf of HopCat, we are beyond excited to invite everyone to Irish On Ionia 2024. After the historic snowfall last year, we are manifesting sunshine this year," said HopCat Brand Manager Michele Ary. "The day will be filled with fantastic music, performances, and an atmosphere that radiates the spirit of celebration. Let's paint Grand Rapids green and make Irish On Ionia 2024 a memorable celebration."

Irish On Ionia will consist of three city blocks, stretching up Ionia from Fulton to Oakes, and across Weston from Ionia to Commerce. HopCat will continue its zero-waste initiative and policy that was implemented in 2014 by using all biodegradable products. Nearly 100% of the waste produced at Irish On Ionia will be diverted from local landfills.

Tickets are on sale now at www.irishonionia.com.

Ticket tiers include:

After Dark - $15 (7-10 p.m.)

General Admission

$20 - presale general admission, Feb. 1-8

$25 - general admission following presale, Feb. 9-March 15

$30 - general admission at gate day of, while supplies last

VIP - $65 Includes:

Fast-pass re-entry to the event, exclusive 22oz stein = taller beer pours, and some swag: drinking gloves + a beanie

About Irish On Ionia

Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day street festival, Irish On Ionia, began in 2014. The event features two stages with a variety of entertainment throughout the day from live music, dance and street performances to high-energy DJs. Irish On Ionia is committed to running a zero-waste event by using all biodegradable products, compost and recycling. Nearly 100% of the waste produced at Irish On Ionia will be diverted from local landfills. Visit www.irishonionia.com to purchase tickets, inquire about hiring, and more information.

