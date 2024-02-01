Real American Capital Corporation: M2MMA Signs First Two Professional Athletes to WMO Title Fight

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB) DBA M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative organization revolutionizing the landscape of combat sports. M2MMA aims to elevate the sport of MMA to new heights of professionalism, excitement, and athlete well-being while also cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, and personal growth, is pleased to announce the following updates with its M2MMA division:

M2MMA is thrilled to announce the signing of its first two athletes, Judy Humber and Marie Des Lys Heinz, for a prestigious World Muaythai Organization (WMO) World Title fight. This significant announcement marks the launch of M2MMA's promotional events, set to commence in Phuket, Thailand, during the Easter weekend of March 31st, 2024.

Judy Humber, hailing from Aberdeen, Scotland, is in peak condition and a formidable force in the ring. Judy holds the 9th spot in the official WMO rankings. Judy's impressive record has rightly secured her a shot at the title. Training at the renowned Sinbi Muay Thai gym in Phuket - the same venue where M2MMA's global promotions are set to begin - Judy has refined her skills under the tutelage of world-class trainers. Her recent displays of skill and determination make her an opponent not to be trifled with.

Facing off against Judy is the esteemed Marie Des Lys Heinz. Marie, originally from Luxembourg, now trains out of the modern Pinsinchai Camp in Bangkok, Thailand - a facility known for developing high-caliber Muay Thai athletes.Marie is riding a wave of momentum after her last victory in December 2023 at the RWS Muay Thai circuit. Marie, currently ranked 4th in the official WMO rankings, is a stout contender for the M2MMA WMO Title Belt.

M2MMA CEO Victor Lange says, "We are thrilled to announce our first two M2MMA athletes being a WMO Title Fight, making it even better to kick things off. The whole team is excited to get going with the season. Stay tuned for more news on the M2MMA athletes in the coming weeks."

Jade Sirisompan, M2MMA COO, also expressed her enthusiasm by saying, "I've always enjoyed watching both Judy and Marie in the ring, and It's so gratifying to provide these great athletes our very own global platform to showcase their amazing talents. Starting in Phuket is a bonus. This is just the start of our journey in creating global superstars."

M2MMA 1 will follow the prestigious annual International and Thai Martial Arts Games from March 10th to 17th, keeping Phuket's martial arts energy high throughout the month. Also sanctioned by WMO, partners, fans, and practitioners worldwide will travel to attend this incredible event. In collaboration with M2MMA, the ITMA Games remains steadfast in supporting M2MMA throughout their endeavors.

With heartfelt support and the announcement of today's athlete signings, M2MMA embarks on an exhilarating 2024, poised for a pivotal year, marking its debut internationally with events across Asia, Africa, and the UAE.

M2MMA executive chairman Jeff Robinson added, "I look forward to attending the games and M2MMA 1. This is the beginning of something massive. Behind the scenes, many exciting developments are in the works, and many cool things to share in the coming days. We are moving at lightning speed."

With the stage set for a groundbreaking year, M2MMA is not only focused on showcasing the best in combat sports but also on shaping the future of the industry. The much-anticipated showdown between Judy Humber and Marie Des Lys Heinz is a testament to M2MMA's commitment to bringing top-tier talent and high-octane competition to fans worldwide.

As we gear up for unforgettable events, M2MMA invites fans and enthusiasts to join this thrilling journey.

For the latest updates and detailed information, follow M2MMA on our official website, www.m2mmma.com, and across all major social media platforms, which can be found below. Join us on this exciting journey as M2MMA continues to redefine the landscape of combat sports and entertainment.

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK: RLAB)/ DBA M2MMA:

M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative organization that is revolutionizing the landscape of combat sports. We aim to elevate the sport of Mixed Martial Arts to new heights of competition, professionalism and athlete well-being, whilst cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, hard work, and personal growth.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the ticker "RLAB."

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink:RLAB)

www.m2mma.com

jeff@m2bio.co

+27 72 333 2148

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com