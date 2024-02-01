

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korean automobile major Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMTF.OB) announced that its unit Hyundai Motor America reported lower total sales for January compared to the same period last year, due to economic challenges and interest rates making for a tough retail environment.



January sales were reduced by 9 percent to 47,543 units from 52,001 units in the previous year.



Nevertheless, the overall electric vehicle sales grew 42 percent while battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models saw a combined year-over-year increase of 77 percent.



This was bolstered by sales of Santa Fe PHEV, which increased by 273 percent, Tucson PHEV sales surged by 927 percent and Kona EV rising by 37 percent.



'Coming off a record-breaking 2023, January was a difficult month with economic challenges and interest rates making it a tough retail environment.' said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America.



On Wednesday, Hyundai shares closed at $42.55, up 0.33%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken