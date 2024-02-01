

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration says the U.S. air space experienced the highest-ever dangerous laser strikes in 2023.



The U.S. aviation regulator said it received 13,304 reports of dangerous laser strikes from pilots last year, which marks a 41 percent increase over 2022.



Shining a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety threat. Many types of high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots, many of whom are flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers.



Pilots have reported 313 injuries since the FAA began recording data on laser strikes in 2010.



'The FAA is committed to maintaining the safest air transportation system in the world. Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground at risk,' said FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker.



People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. Violators can also face criminal penalties.



Whitaker urged the public to report laser strikes to the FAA via its website or through local law enforcement agency.



