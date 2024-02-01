Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01
[01.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,848,251.00
|USD
|75,000
|51,383,406.95
|6.5471
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,268,580.62
|5.597
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,796,875.71
|8.8038
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,483,881.00
|7.7932