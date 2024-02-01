Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Kids' Annual Garden Grant Application Window Now Open

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Schools and Nonprofits Across U.S. and Canada Invited to Apply for $3,000 Grants to Support Edible Education Spaces

WHAT:

Whole Kids, dedicated to improving children's nutrition and wellness, has opened its annual Garden Grant window to offer financial support to schools and nonprofits that wish to start or expand edible education spaces. Today through March 1, K-12 schools and nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Canada are invited to apply for grants of $3,000 each to support their edible learning spaces. Grants will be awarded in the late summer of 2024.

WHY:

Through the Whole Kids Garden Grant program, schools and nonprofit organizations turn outdoor spaces into powerful hands-on learning gardens that connect kids with food, spark their curiosity, and support classroom curriculum.

WHEN:

The application window is open now through Friday, March 1, 2024, 11:59pm CST.

WHERE:

Applicants can apply online at wholekidsfoundation.org/gardengrant.

DETAILS:

The Whole Kids Garden Grant program is one of the organization's longest-running annual grant programs and has provided more than $18,500,000 in grants to support over 8,000 edible learning spaces since 2011. Both new and previous Garden Grant recipients are encouraged to apply. Grant recipients will be selected and notified in August 2024. The organization will be hosting a Garden Grant Q&A Webinar at 11am CST on Thursday, February 15, 2024, (Register here). To learn more about the Whole Kids Garden Grant program including complete eligibility details, visit: wholekidsfoundation.org/gardengrant.

###

About Whole Kids

Whole Kids supports schools and inspires families to improve children's health and wellness through their nutrition in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Whole Kids is a project of Whole Foods Market Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Austin, Texas, For more information on Whole Kids' school programs including school gardens, salad bars, beehives, school lunch transformation, and nutrition education for teachers and staff, visit wholekidsfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Kids on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View the original press release on accesswire.com