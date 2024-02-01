

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Co. (AA) on Thursday announced that it will be supplying low-carbon aluminum rods, which are produced through ELYSIS technology, to Nexans.



The aluminum produced through ELYSIS technology eliminates all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the traditional smelting process and emits oxygen as a byproduct.



The ELYSIS technology utilizes proprietary materials, including inert anodes, to achieve this remarkable feat.



This new development is expected to enable several Nexans facilities in Western Europe and Scandinavia to start using aluminum produced from ELYSIS technology for various types of cables, ranging from low, medium to high voltage.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken