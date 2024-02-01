Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftersales Service Market: Poised for Robust Growth with SAR 2.5 Billion Valuation by 2025: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from Ken Research projects a significant growth trajectory for the KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market. The market, encompassing diverse segments like crash repair, mechanical repair, auto care, quick lube, and spare parts, is estimated to reach a valuation of approximately SAR 2.5 billion by 2025.
Key Market Trends and Dynamics: The report identifies several key trends shaping the market, including a preference for non-agency workshops, digitalization, and the rising prominence of multi-brand workshops. These trends are catalyzing a dynamic shift in the automotive aftersales landscape in Saudi Arabia.
Market Players and Competitive Landscape: Prominent players in the crash repair segment include Auto Hub, SKM BMW, and Wallan Group, while the quick lube segment is marked by the presence of leading brands like Castrol and Mobil 1. The auto care segment includes names such as Ziebart and Auto Fix.
Strategic Government Initiatives: The government's strategic efforts, including the National Industrial Cluster Development Program, are actively supporting the automotive industry's growth. This is part of a broader strategy to reduce oil dependency and promote industrial development, contributing to the aftersales market's expansion.
Digital Skills Training and Labor Quality Enhancement: The report highlights the role of digital skills training in enhancing labor quality, a crucial factor in improving service operations across the industry.
Vehicle Production and Import Reduction: Saudi Arabia is developing car manufacturing clusters, aiming to become a hub for ICE, Electric, and Fuel Cell vehicles in the MENA region. This development is further supported by a notable reduction in import volumes and an increase in domestic manufacturing capabilities.
Challenges and Opportunities: While challenges such as dependency on international OEMs and high costs of vehicle procurement exist, opportunities like rising digitization, government impetus, and changing demographics present significant growth potential for the market.
Forward-Looking Insights: Ken Research's comprehensive report offers crucial insights for stakeholders, including detailed market segmentation, analysis of consumer behavior, and strategic recommendations for navigating the evolving market landscape.
Conclusion: The KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector, offering substantial opportunities for both local and international players. This report serves as an essential guide for understanding and capitalizing on the market's potential.
For more detailed insights and the full report, visit Ken Research.
Taxonomy
KSA Aftersales Service Market Segmentation
By Type of Workshop
Multi Brand
OEM/Authorized
By Type of Multi-Brand
Organized
Unorganized
By Type of Vehicle
Sedan
Hatchback
SUV
MPV
By End-Users
Automotive companies
OEM Car Service companies
Multi brand Car Service companies
Automotive Spare Parts Companies
By Domestic/ International
Domestic
International
By End-Users
E-Commerce
Retail
Others
KSA Spare Parts after Market Segmentation
By Type of Spare Parts
Others
Drive transmission and Steering
Rubber Components
Cooling Systems
Consumables and Miscellaneous
Suspension and Braking
Electricals and Electronic Components
By End User
Automotive companies
OEM Car Service companies
Multi brand Car Service companies
Automotive Spare Parts Companies
KSA Mechanical Repair Segmentation
By Type
Agency Mechanical Repair
Multibrand Mechanical Repair
By End User
OEM Car Service companies
Automotive companies
Multi brand Car Service companies
Automotive Spare Parts Companies
KSA Auto care Industry Segmentation
By Type
Car Spa
Auto Detailing
Car wash
By End User
Automotive companies
OEM Car Service companies
Multi brand Car Service companies
Automotive Spare Parts Companies
Individuals
Others
KSA Quick lube Industry Segmentation
By Type
Semi Synthetic
Synthetic
Super Synthetic
By End User
Automotive companies
OEM Car Service companies
Multi brand Car Service companies
Automotive Spare Parts Companies
Individuals
Agency and Multibrand Workshops
Others
KSA Motor Insurance Industry Segmentation
By Type
Hybrid
Third Party
Comprehensive
By End User
Automotive Spare Parts Companies
Multi brand Car Service companies
OEM Car Service companies
Automotive companies
Individuals Automobile Owners
Agency and Multibrand Workshops
Others
KSA Leasing and Rental Industry Segmentation
By Type
Small Fleet Operator
Medium Fleet Operator
Large Fleet Operator
Dealerships Providing Fleet Services
By End User
Automotive companies
OEM Car Service companies
Multi brand Car Service companies
Automotive Spare Parts Companies
Individuals and Tourists
Government Agencies
Agency and Multibrand Workshops
Others
