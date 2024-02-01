Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 17:06
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr. Kaveh Kahen, Appointed President at Phenomenex

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacturing of advanced separation science and technologies, proudly announces Dr. Kaveh Kahen's appointment as the company's President.

Dr. Kaveh Kahen, President at Phenomenex

Dr. Kahen returns to the Danaher Life Sciences platform with a wealth of experience. He began his career at SCIEX and was responsible for designing and developing novel technologies and instruments. He then went on to take on various leadership roles at PerkinElmer.

Most recently, Dr. Kahen served as CEO at Advion Interchim Scientific. During his tenure, he successfully led the integration of US and European entities, resulting in consecutive years of above-market growth. Kaveh is renowned for driving profitable growth in the highly competitive life sciences, analytical testing, and lab equipment markets.

Expressing his commitment, Dr. Kahen remarked, "I am honored to join a company revered for its innovation, dedication, and excellence in the world of chromatography and analytical sciences.

As President, I can reaffirm that our focus remains steadfast on delivering groundbreaking solutions and unmatched service to our partners and customers in the life sciences sector."

Dr. Kahen holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from The George Washington University. He succeeds Matt Turner, who has decided to explore other opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com

About Phenomenex
Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

Let's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Permitir a los científicos dentro del laboratorio crear un mundo mejor en el exterior. Fabricante líder de HPLC Columns, columnas GC, productos de preparación de muestras y accesorios para cromatografía.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331803/Phenomenex_Dr_Kaveh_Kahen_headshot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157889/4523664/PhenomenexLogo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-kaveh-kahen-appointed-president-at-phenomenex-302050057.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.