

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved mostly higher in early trading on Thursday but have given back ground over the course of the session. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Dow briefly dipping below the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory. The Dow is up 27.73 points or 0.1 percent at 38,178.03, the Nasdaq is up 56.16 points or 0.4 percent at 15,220.17 and the S&P 500 is up 13.45 points or 0.3 percent at 4,859.10.



The early strength on Wall Street came as some traders saw the sell-off on Wednesday as a buying opportunity amid optimism the markets will resume the upward trend seen throughout much of January.



While the Federal Reserve's signals that an interest rate cut in March is unlikely contributed to yesterday's nosedive, economists continue to believe it is a matter of 'when, not if' the central bank will eventually lower rates.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a relatively modest 44.5 percent chance of a March rate cut but a nearly 100 percent chance rates will be lower by early May.



A continued decrease by treasury yields may also have contributed to the early upward move, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling to its lowest levels in over a month.



Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem reluctant to make significant bets ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Economists currently expect employment to increase by 180,000 jobs in January after jumping by 216,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to inch up to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent.



A report from the Institute for Supply Management showing an unexpected increase by its reading on U.S. manufacturing activity may also have raised concerns strength in the economy will lead the Fed to continue postponing rate cuts.



Sector News



Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.1 percent.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery climbing $10.20 to $2,077.50.



Considerable strength is also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.



On the other hand, banking stocks are extending the sell-off seen late in the previous session, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 3.2 percent.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slumped by 1.0 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index have fallen by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply higher, extending a recent upward trend. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 13.4 basis points at 3.833 percent.



