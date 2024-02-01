Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie"!
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 15:00
Bank of Botetourt Records Profitable 2023; Board Votes to Increase Common Dividend by 3.9%

BUCHANAN, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan -based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months-ended December 31, 2023 . The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,800,000 or $0.86 per basic share in the fourth quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $2,191,000 or $1.13 per share, for the same period last year. For the twelve months-ended December 31, 2023 the Bank produced net income amounting to $8,173,000 or $3.95 per basic share. This amount compares to net income of $7,805,000 or $4.04 per share, for the same period last year.

At December 31, 2023, select financial information and key highlights include:

  • Return on average assets of 1.10%
  • Return on average equity of 11.64%
  • Book value of $36.26
  • Total deposit growth of 7.10%
  • Total asset growth of 10.55%
  • Total loan growth of 22.87%
  • Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.36%

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on February 9, 2024 to preferred shareholders of record February 2, 2024 . The Board voted to increase the quarterly common dividend from $0.1925 to $0.20 per share, or $0.80 per share annualized. The dividend increase of 3.9% per share annualized is payable on February 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record February 12, 2024 . CEO & Vice-Chairman, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "While navigating a dynamic economic landscape, we are gratified by the financial performance of our Bank during 2023. Our strong financial performance, marked by impressive loan growth, underscores our commitment to increasing shareholder value and driving sustained success."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $1,800,000 compared to $2,191,000 for the same period last year, representing an decrease of $391,000 or 17.84%. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased $0.27 from $1.13 at December 31, 2022 to $0.86 at December 31, 2023 . The decrease in net income is primarily due to $2,150,000 increase in deposit interest expense, $233,000 increase in interest expense on other borrowings, partially offset by $2,217,000 more interest and fees on loans and $281,000 less provision for credit losses.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $304,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $80,000, which is included in other expenses. This compares to $585,000 provision for loan loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.25% at the end of the quarter, down 5 basis points from the prior quarter and down 12 basis points from the same period in 2022. Net charge-offs were $279,000 at December 31, 2023 as compared to $498,000 at December 31, 2022 .

At December 31, 2023 gross loans increased 22.87%. Interest and fees on loans at December 31, 2023 increased $2,217,000 over the same three month time period of 2022. Interest expense increased by $2,383,000 from $922,000 at December 31, 2022 to $3,305,000 at December 31, 2023. The higher interest expense is a result of higher interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same time period of 2022 and the addition of interest on borrowed funds.

Noninterest income decreased by $166,000, or 12.05%, to $1,212,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $1,378,000 for same time period of 2022. The decrease is attributable primarily to $156,000 decrease in gain on loans held for sale for the fourth quarter compared to the same time period of 2022.

Noninterest expense increased $205,000 from $4,706,000 at December 31, 2022 to $4,911,000 at December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to an increase in marketing of $141,000, an increase in fees for outside services of $50,000, and an increase in ATM and debit card fees of $43,000 .

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $448,000 compared to $511,000 one year prior. The decrease in tax expense is due to lower revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2023 total consolidated assets amounted to $789,024,000, an increase of 10.55% above total assets at December 31, 2022 of $713,718,000, an increase of $75,306,000 . Total net loans increased $111,095,000 or 23.04% from $482,162,000 at December 31, 2022 to $593,257,000 at December 31, 2023 . Total deposits at December 31, 2022 amounted to $643,923,000, compared to $689,592,000 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 7.10% or $45,669,000 . The increase in deposits is attributable to organic growth and the addition of two brokered deposits totaling $11,012,000 .

Stockholders' equity totaled $74,779,000 at December 31, 2023 compared to $66,393,000 at December 31, 2022 . The $8,386,000 increase during the period is net income for 2023, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, and partially offset by dividends paid.

Non-Performing Assets

Bank of Botetourt has no foreclosed properties. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Non-performing assets decreased from $946,000 at December 31, 2022 to $121,000 at December 31, 2023. The decrease is attributable to the sale of collateral on four non-accrual loans, one secured by raw land and three secured by a residential property. The sale of collateral resulted in the subsequent payoff of the total loan balance for one loan secured by raw land and the paydown of the three 1-4 family residential loans followed by the subsequent charge-off of the remaining total loan balance. Furthermore, one residential lot loan was partially charged off, one residential real estate loan was fully charged off, one loan was removed from non-accrual due to good performance, and two loans were paid in full resulting in the total $825,000 decrease in non-performing assets. There were no additions to nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter. The decrease in nonaccrual loans is attributable to the charge-off and payment activity of the aforementioned loans.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $1,532,000 at December 31, 2023 compared to $1,616,000 at December 31, 2022. The decrease in impaired loans is attributable to two real estate loan being paid off from the sale of collateral and two real estate loan being paid in full and one raw land loan being written off, offset by the addition of one commercial real estate and one commercial loan. Loss exposure on impaired loans increased from $63,000 at December 31, 2022 to $93,000 at December 31, 2023. The increase is attributable to the addition of one commercial loan with a specific reserve of $69,000, offset by a charge-off of one consumer loan and one residential lot loan with specific reserves of $5,000 and $26,000, and the decrease in exposure on a consumer loan and residential loan as a result of payments made during 2023.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of December 31, 2023 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.36% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.32% at December 31, 2022 .

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt
Income Statement
For the twelve months ended and three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)













Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


Three Months Ended
December 31,




2023


2022


2023


2022

Interest income








Loans and fees on loans

$ 29,225,000


$ 22,031,000


$ 8,245,000


$ 6,028,000

Federal Funds Sold

19,000


5,000


5,000


3,000

Securities:








Taxable

1,737,000


1,549,000


422,000


456,000

Exempt from federal income tax

234,000


124,000


51,000


42,000

Dividend income

41,000


19,000


20,000


5,000

Deposits with banks

3,119,000


2,039,000


813,000


1,003,000

Total Interest income

34,375,000


25,767,000


9,556,000


7,537,000









Interest expense








Deposits

8,917,000


2,292,000


3,072,000


922,000

Other borrowings

468,000


20,000


233,000


-

Total Interest expense

9,385,000


2,312,000


3,305,000


922,000

Net Interest Income

24,990,000


23,455,000


6,251,000


6,615,000









Provision for credit losses

891,000


1,510,000


304,000


585,000

Net Interest Income after credit loss expense

24,099,000


21,945,000


5,947,000


6,030,000









Noninterest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

1,306,000


987,000


300,000


288,000

ATM and debit card

1,956,000


1,711,000


465,000


442,000

Other service charges and fees

742,000


682,000


182,000


182,000

Mortgage origination fees

226,000


392,000


74,000


47,000

Other income, net of gains

969,000


1,389,000


191,000


419,000

Total noninterest income

5,199,000


5,161,000


1,212,000


1,378,000









Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

8,407,000


8,032,000


2,108,000


2,274,000

Occupancy

973,000


983,000


174,000


193,000

Equipment

907,000


883,000


224,000


305,000

Foreclosed assets, net

3,000


(16,000)


3,000


6,000

Outside services

2,269,000


2,070,000


620,000


570,000

FDIC insurance premiums and assessment

348,000


341,000


105,000


95,000

ATM and debit card

1,427,000


1,108,000


359,000


316,000

Franchise tax

598,000


496,000


155,000


130,000

Telephone and communication

262,000


292,000


62,000


75,000

Other professional fees

298,000


210,000


74,000


52,000

Marketing

944,000


772,000


338,000


197,000

Other operating expenses

2,603,000


2,140,000


689,000


493,000

Total noninterest expense

19,039,000


17,311,000


4,911,000


4,706,000

Income before income taxes

10,259,000


9,795,000


2,248,000


2,702,000









Income tax expense

2,086,000


1,990,000


448,000


511,000

Net income

8,173,000


7,805,000


1,800,000


2,191,000

Preferred stock dividends

478,000


-


119,000


-

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 7,695,000


$ 7,805,000


$ 1,681,000


$ 2,191,000









Basic earnings per share

$ 3.95


$ 4.04


$ 0.86


$ 1.13

Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.95


$ 4.04


$ 0.86


$ 1.13

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.77


$ 0.74


$ 0.1925


$ 0.185

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

1,946,576


1,932,448


1,950,188


1,939,403

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,946,576


1,932,448


1,950,188


1,939,403

Bank of Botetourt
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (audited)












(unaudited)


(audited)



December 31,


December 31,



2023


2022

Assets










Cash and due from banks


$ 10,448,000


$ 8,987,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


58,512,000


91,418,000

Federal funds sold


524,000


523,000

Total cash and cash equivalents


69,484,000


100,928,000

Time deposits with banks


250,000


250,000

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance





for credit losses of $18,000 at December 31, 2023 and $0





at December 31, 2022


9,932,000


9,950,000

Debt securities available for sale


85,663,000


92,552,000

Restricted equity securities


1,483,000


412,000

Loans held for sale


-


177,000

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,542,000 at





December 31, 2023 and $6,686,000 at December 31, 2022


593,257,000


482,162,000

Premises and fixed assets, net


14,652,000


14,063,000

Bank owned life insurance


4,399,000


4,313,000

Accrued income


2,286,000


1,828,000

Other real estate owned


-


-

Other assets


7,618,000


7,083,000

Total assets


$ 789,024,000


$ 713,718,000






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 159,472,000


$ 169,162,000

Interest-bearing deposits


530,120,000


474,761,000

Total deposits


689,592,000


643,923,000






Other borrowings


19,000,000


-

Accrued interest payable


1,574,000


324,000

Other liabilities


4,079,000


3,078,000

Total liabilities


714,245,000


647,325,000






Commitments and contingencies


-


-






Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized





non-cumulative perpetual; 243,659 issued and





outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively


244,000


244,000

Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares





authorized; 1,951,372 and 1,940,879 issued and





outstanding at December 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022,





respectively


2,927,000


2,911,000

Additional paid-in capital


23,938,000


23,655,000

Retained earnings


53,377,000


47,681,000

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(5,707,000)


(8,098,000)

Total stockholders' equity


74,779,000


66,393,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 789,024,000


$ 713,718,000

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

© 2024 PR Newswire
