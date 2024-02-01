Hyundai Motor America Reports January 2024 Sales

EV sales increased 42%

EV and PHEV sales combined climb 77%

Record January total sales for Palisade and the all-new Kona

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 47,543 units, a 9% decrease compared with January 2023 . Hyundai set total sales records in January for Santa Fe PHEV (+273%) and Tucson PHEV (+927%), Palisade (+14%), Kona (+14%) and Kona EV (+37%). Hyundai's electric vehicle sales grew 42%, while battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models saw a combined year-over-year increase of 77%.

"Coming off a record-breaking 2023, January was a difficult month with economic challenges and interest rates making it a tough retail environment," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "There were bright spots with sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid achieving substantial year-over-year growth, and our all-new Santa Fe starting to arrive at dealerships."

January Total Sales Summary



Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 47,543 52,001 -9 % 47,543 52,001 -9 %

January Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai No. 1 Ranked Automaker in Customer Loyalty by Brand Keys for the 15th Consecutive Year: Hyundai Motor America has been ranked first in customer loyalty in the automotive industry for the 15th consecutive year according to the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI). Hyundai is also in the top 20 among all brands and has finished inside the top 20 every year since 2017, based on the Brand Keys Brand Loyalty Leaders survey. Hyundai is the only automotive company awarded a spot in the Top-20 in 2024.

Hyundai Motor America has been ranked first in customer loyalty in the automotive industry for the 15th consecutive year according to the Brand Keys (CLEI). Hyundai is also in the top 20 among all brands and has finished inside the top 20 every year since 2017, based on the Brand Keys Brand Loyalty Leaders survey. Hyundai is the only automotive company awarded a spot in the Top-20 in 2024. Hyundai Awards: Hyundai received seven Editors' Choice Awards from Car and Driver. These awards are designed to help in-market buyers narrow down their shopping lists. They not only identify the 'best of the best' in 36 specific vehicle categories, they also recognize products that offer tremendous versatility and a rewarding driving experience.

Hyundai received seven Editors' Choice Awards from Car and Driver. These awards are designed to help in-market buyers narrow down their shopping lists. They not only identify the 'best of the best' in 36 specific vehicle categories, they also recognize products that offer tremendous versatility and a rewarding driving experience. 2024 Best Cars for the Money by U.S. News & World Report: Three Hyundai models have today been recognized with 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report; Hyundai IONIQ 5 named Best EV for the Money; Hyundai Elantra Hybrid named for its third time, Best Hybrid Car for the Money; Hyundai Tucson named Best Compact SUV for the Money.

Three Hyundai models have today been recognized with 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report; Hyundai IONIQ 5 named Best EV for the Money; Hyundai Elantra Hybrid named for its third time, Best Hybrid Car for the Money; Hyundai Tucson named Best Compact SUV for the Money. IONIQ 5 Wins The Car Connection's Best Electric Car to Buy: The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been awarded The Car Connection's Best Electric Car To Buy for a second consecutive year.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been awarded The Car Connection's Best Electric Car To Buy for a second consecutive year. IONIQ 6 Named a 2024 EV Pulse Editor's Choice: The Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric sedan has been named a 2024 EV Pulse Editor's Choice. This award, given by EV Pulse, celebrates an electric vehicle (EV) that combines leading performance, quality, and features into a compelling, balanced package.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric sedan has been named a 2024 EV Pulse Editor's Choice. This award, given by EV Pulse, celebrates an electric vehicle (EV) that combines leading performance, quality, and features into a compelling, balanced package. New Santa Fe Marketing Campaign: Hyundai launched the all-new 2024 Santa Fe with a national campaign during professional football's conference championship games on Jan. 28 . The campaign "VIKINGS," encourages viewers to conquer the weekend in the all-new Santa Fe.

Hyundai launched the all-new 2024 Santa Fe with a national campaign during professional football's conference championship games on Jan. 28 . The campaign "VIKINGS," encourages viewers to conquer the weekend in the all-new Santa Fe. Hyundai Ranked Highest in Website Satisfaction by J.D. Power: Hyundai has been ranked highest among mass market manufacturer websites according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation StudySM-Winter.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 6,900 8,655 -20 % 6,900 8,655 -20 % Ioniq 5 1,465 1,548 -5 % 1,465 1,548 -5 % Ioniq 6 760 0 0 % 760 0 0 % Kona 6,577 5,826 +13 % 6,577 5,826 +13 % Nexo 23 16 +44 % 23 16 +44 % Palisade 7,638 6,684 +14 % 7,638 6,684 +14 % Santa Cruz 2,487 2,614 -5 % 2,487 2,614 -5 % Santa Fe 6,021 7,297 -17 % 6,021 7,297 -17 % Sonata 3,121 4,873 -36 % 3,121 4,873 -36 % Tucson 11,116 12,028 -8 % 11,116 12,028 -8 % Venue 1,435 2,441 -41 % 1,435 2,441 -41 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia ), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America