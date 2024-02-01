Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.: Viveon Healthcare Acquisition Corp Confirms Business Combination

Viveon combination with Clearday continues to move forward

New York, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp (NYSE American: VHAQ, VHAQW, VHAQR, VHAQU) a special purpose acquisition company (the "Company") today is pleased to reconfirm its commitment to the previously announced business combination with Clearday (CLRD-OTCQX), a San Antonio, Texas-based Healthcare Services company. Clearday's mission is to bring digital companionship to the 170 million Americans turning 50 by 2030. The companies, together with their financial advisor, ClearThink Capital, have been working diligently on the transaction and look forward to continuing to work with ClearThink after the proposed closing of the business combination in the future.

Leadership of the companies had the following remarks:

Jagi Gill, CEO of Viveon, said "We have taken a deep dive into Clearday and its companionship technologies. We are impressed at the content they have produced and the applications associated with their digital platform which have received favorable uptake in the marketplace. We continue to work with all our advisors to clear regulatory hurdles and to move forward with a business combination as soon as possible."

Robert Brown, Founder of Clearthink Capital, recalled introducing the companies. "The management teams of Viveon and Clearday truly are complimentary. Viveon brings decades of experience in medical devices. The Clearday team saw a trend in Senior Living operations and developed services to fit those needs. The Clearday platform is certainly a unique market maker."

James Walesa, CEO and Founder of Clearday, spoke of the synergies of the proposed business combination. " Viveon CFO Rom Popadopoulos and Viveon CEO Jagi Gill bring industry connections from decades in the healthcare technology space, plus the needed capital to accelerate our commercialization plan. Clearday endeavors to set the future standards for Americans as they age. A mission statement that Clearday believes "No one should be alone when it comes to Care."

About Clearday

Clearday is a publicly traded company dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults through innovative cognitive care solutions. With a focus on personalized care and groundbreaking technology, Clearday is at the forefront of redefining the standards of senior living. Clearday is an innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America. Clearday at Home - its digital service - brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content. Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.

About Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. ("Viveon") is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About ClearThink

The ClearThink team is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive experience in the investment banking, legal, business development and corporate finance sections. $100B+ in corporate finance, M&A and commercial transactions. 100+ management teams and owners advised and assisted to help them achieve their financial and strategic objectives. 100+ years of finance, investment banking, legal, business objectives, much to the disappointment of their stockholders, employees, customers and other constituents.

ClearThink seeks to alter the current status quo by providing transactional and structural expertise and guidance, access to high quality strategic, capital, commercial and other partners and access to highly sought-after executive, management and other personnel to qualifying emerging growth companies, on a reasonable basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. This release includes information from third sources from published reports providing such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, Viveon and Clearday intend to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint preliminary proxy statement/prospectus (the "Form S-4") with the SEC and after the registration statement is declared effective, each of Viveon and Clearday intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/final prospectus relating to the proposed business combination to their respective stockholders.

After the Form S-4 has been filed and declared effective, each of Viveon and Clearday will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, to their respective stockholders. Investors, security holders and other interested parties are urged to read the Form S-4, any amendments thereto and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available before making any voting decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they will contain important information about Viveon, Clearday and the proposed business combination. Additionally, each of Viveon and Clearday will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination. Copies may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. The documents filed by Viveon with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to Viveon at: 3480 Peachtree Road NE, 2nd Floor - Suite #112 Atlanta, Georgia 30326. The documents filed by Clearday with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to Clearday at: 8800 Village Drive, Suite 106, San Antonio, Texas 78217. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this Press Release (this "Press Release") is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this Press Release.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Press Release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This Press Release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

