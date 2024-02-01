

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) officially shut down its Roxbury pharmacy on Warren Street, despite a widespread protest from social activists and elected officials to keep the doors open.



The recent incident marks the latest closure of pharmacies in the low-income communities of Boston, after the stores in Hyde Park and Mattapan. It is also the fourth Walgreens store to close since late 2022.



The pharmacy retailer cited that the changes in market dynamics and buying patterns of customers are the major reasons for these shutdowns. It also informed that around 200 stores will be closed down nationally by the end of this year.



In a bid to transition smoothly, the pharmacy will automatically transfer patient files and prescriptions to Walgreens on Columbus Ave, which is nearly a mile away.



Walgreens also offers free same-day delivery of prescriptions for 90 days for pharmacy and non-pharmacy items.



Speaking about the matter on the House floor, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said, 'Walgreens is planning to close yet another pharmacy in the Massachusetts 7th, this time on Warren Street in Roxbury, a community that is 85% Black and Latino'.



Pressley, who represents District 7, alleged that 'These closures are not arbitrary and they are not innocent. They are life-threatening acts of racial and economic discrimination'.



Many lawmakers, such as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, stood outside the pharmacy along with protestors, requesting Walgreens not to close it.



'This is something you should be fighting for,' said community activist Clifton Braithwaite. 'If we come together as a country and we boycott them across the United States. The bottom line is they would have to start listening to us.'



