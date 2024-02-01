Trace Associates Inc. Acquires XCG Consulting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Trace Associates Inc. (Trace) has reached an agreement to acquire the assets and employees of XCG Consulting (XCG), an environmental science and engineering consulting firm based in southern Ontario with offices in Kitchener and Kingston.

Founded in 1990, XCG and its 28 employees have deep expertise providing environmental site assessment, remediation, risk assessment/management, solid waste advisory, and hazardous building materials management services across Canada to a wide range of industry sectors.

With XCG, Trace expands its Canadian geographic footprint with a great presence in southern Ontario and adds solid waste advisory, surface water management, and environmental engineering capabilities that can be provided to public and private clients across Canada.

Trace's President and CEO, Darrell Haight, is excited to welcome XCG to the Trace team. "Our cultures are very similar as we both take great care of our people, so they can take care of our clients and suppliers. Both XCG and Trace clients will benefit as we now have greater national coverage and more diverse services to offer."

Tom Williams, President of XCG, believes the combined efforts will "allow us to better serve our national and regional clients while also providing technical and professional growth opportunities for our staff."

XCG will become the Ontario division of Trace on February 1, 2024, and will operate under the name "XCG, a division of Trace Associates Inc." For more information, visit www.traceassociates.ca or LinkedIn.

Trace Associates Inc. exists to help you have a great life. We are an employee-owned professional services firm with offices and people across Canada. Trace's people are trusted advisors in environmental science and engineering, health and safety, emergency management, business continuity, sustainability, and Indigenous engagement.

