BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31 January 2024, BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc's capital consists of 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares of 10 cents each, carrying one vote each, excluding 2,181,662 ordinary shares held in treasury.

As at 31 January 2024, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is 29,448,641.

Shareholders should use 29,448,641 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

1 February 2024