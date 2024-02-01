Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
01.02.24
09:30 Uhr
19,880 Euro
-0,100
-0,50 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Albertsons Companies: Jewel-Osco to Give 50 Moms Surprise Grocery Deliveries

ITASCA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

1st annual 'MOMents At Jewel-Osco' contest launches across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa

Originally posted by Progressive Grocer.

By Bridget Goldschmidt.

Inspired by the achievements of mothers throughout its market area of Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, Jewel-Osco and diaper brand Huggies have rolled out the MOMents at Jewel-Osco contest. Aiming to recognize deserving moms and nourish families, the contest will award surprise grocery deliveries valued at more than $500 each.

See original post on Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

A contest rolled out by Jewel-Osco and Huggies invites nominations and entries to recognize moms across the grocery banner's footprint.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
