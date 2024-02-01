

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bissell has recalled about 142,000 multi-reach hand and floor vacuum cleaners due to fire hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the vacuum's battery pack can overheat and smoke, causing a fire.



The company said it received 17 reports of the recalled vacuum cleaners smoking and emitting a burning odor. Six of the reports included the battery pack catching fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and two resulting in minor burn injuries.



The recall involves Bissell multi-reach hand and floor vacuum cleaners models 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V. The vacuum cleaners were sold in a variety of colors.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact Bissell for instructions on how to deplete the charge on the battery and receive a free replacement vacuum.



Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws and not in the trash.



The recalled products were sold at Lowe's, Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and other stores nationwide and online at www.bissell.com, www.amazon.com, www.hsn.com and other online sellers from August 2016 through December 2022 for between $110 and $270.



