

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall for approximately 22,700 NextGen Children's Bicycles produced by Flat River Group due to significant safety issues.



The bicycles present a risk of accidents and injuries to children as they fail to meet the safety standards mandated in the United States.



Specifically, the HolaBelle NextGen bicycles in 10-inch, 12-inch, and 16-inch sizes, which are only equipped with hand brakes, and lack foot brakes, while the 20-inch bicycles lack a chain guard and the pedals are devoid of reflectors.



Federal regulations stipulate that bicycles with seat heights below or at 25 inches must have foot brakes and a full coverage chain guard to prevent clothing or body parts from being caught.



The CPSC urges consumers who have purchased these bicycles to take immediate action by removing them from children, discontinuing their use, and reaching out to the manufacturer for guidance on returning the bicycles for a full refund.



