

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for approximately 71,000 lithium-ion batteries sold by Snap LLC for its pocket-sized Pixy Flying Cameras.



The recall was initiated due to a potential fire hazard posed by the batteries, which can overheat and cause fires.



These yellow-colored lithium-ion batteries are about three inches long and half an inch wide. Four incidents of overheating and bulging have been reported so far, which has led to one minor battery fire and one minor injury.



To ensure the safety of the consumers, it is advised to stop using the Pixy Flying Camera immediately, remove the battery, and cease charging it. It is also recommended to dispose of the battery in compliance with local and state regulations.



In addition to the battery recall, refunds for the Pixy Flying Camera and its accessories are also available separately. Consumers are further advised to visit www.pixy.com to learn more about participating in the recall, obtaining a refund, and disposing of the battery in compliance with local and state regulations.



