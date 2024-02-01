

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, has proposed a new rule to outlaw the use of AI-generated robocalls, which includes those employing AI voices of well-known personalities and politicians.



This proposal comes in the wake of an AI robocall that imitated President Joe Biden and targeted thousands of voters in New Hampshire.



The FCC aims to make AI-generated calls illegal under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) which dates back to 1991, to put a stop to the proliferation of such calls, which can spread misinformation and confuse consumers.



According to the FCC, these types of calls have become more rampant in recent years, and the technology has advanced to the point where it can replicate the voices of celebrities, political candidates, and even family members.



This move would provide state attorneys general with the necessary tools to crack down on these scams and safeguard consumers.



Rosenworcel has expressed her concerns over the use of AI-generated voice cloning and images, as they can mislead consumers into thinking that scams and frauds are genuine. The proposal would aim to protect people from these faked calls, whether they are from celebrities, politicians, or family members.



CNN reported earlier this week that House Democrats have also joined the fight against AI-generated robocalls, with a comprehensive proposal to overhaul the country's robocall regulations.



