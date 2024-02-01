Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: More than $13 Billion Investment Opportunities in the APAC Green Data Center Market - Industry Analysis Report & Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2023-2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC green data center market will grow at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2022 to 2028.

Market Size (2028) $13.26 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 7.01 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 11.20 % Market Size - Power Capacity (2028) 2047 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Data center investments in the APAC region grew significantly in 2022 owing to the increasing number of internet users, the growing use of social media, high smartphone penetration, the increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers. GDS Services, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Equinix, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Keppel Data Centres, NEXTDC, AirTrunk, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, ePLDT, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, AdaniConneX, Yondr, CDC Data Centres, DCI Indonesia, NTT Global Data Centers, Ctrls Datacenters, Princeton Digital Group, and Web Werks are some of the significant colocation investors in the APAC data center market that invested toward the adoption of renewable energy sources to power their data center operations in 2022. The market also witnesses significant investments from cloud services providers such as Google, Facebook, Alibaba, Tencent, AWS, and Microsoft. Increasing investments from cloud services providers are expected to accelerate the demand for cloud shifts from business and government organizations across the region, enabling the shift from traditional electricity power to renewable energy sources. In 2022, the APAC green data center market was dominated by China, accounting for around 35% of the green data center market investments in the region; this was followed by Australia & New Zealand, with 15%, as well as Japan and India, with an individual share of around 10%.

The application of AI in data centers will enable operators to reduce their operational expenditure (OPEX). For instance, AI will reduce the required manpower in workload management and decrease the burden on IT teams. Edge data centers can be controlled using a remote administrator. The implication of AI will also boost data center efficiency. AI-based data centers will encourage operators to use data-driven decision-making techniques. AI will also help operators monitor server performance, network congestion, and disk utilization, which will be beneficial in predicting and forecasting data and power outages. The use of AI can enhance data center infrastructure as well as facilitate intelligent and automated data management. The deployment of AI and ML workloads in data centers will increase the installation of these systems in the future. The vendors providing traditional data center cooling systems are also expected to partner with liquid immersion and direct liquid cooling vendors to support their existing data center customers in deploying High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters.

Hyperscale Projects Propel APAC Data Centers Towards Sustainable Power Solutions

In terms of power capacity, the major contributors to the market are China, Australia & New Zealand, India, Japan, and Singapore. Apart from these countries, the market is witnessing strong growth in Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea. The market is also witnessing the adoption of renewable energy sources to power data centers owing to the increased pollution levels, power instability, and the growing demand for sustainable operations across several countries. Several governments and data center operators are taking initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and focus on sustainable operations. For instance, the government of India announced that the country will account for zero carbon emissions by 2070. In November 2022, AWS, a cloud service provider, announced its plan to be water-positive across all its data centers by 2030. The hyperscale projects by operators, such as Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), are fueling the adoption of sustainable power capacity in the region. Equinix, Nxtra by Airtel, EdgeConneX, CDC Data Centres, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, AirTrunk, Yondr, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), DCI Data Centres, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, and NTT Global Data Centers are some of the colocation operators that are involved in power purchase agreements with renewable energy providers to procure green energy for their facility operations.

Investment Insights

• Governments actively support operators by generating renewable energy to power data centers. They also invest substantially in renewable power generation and other essential infrastructure to promote data center ventures.

• Colocation vendors should target global service providers with a strong customer base and help them establish a physical presence. The competition will grow in terms of cost and the high availability of service offerings.

• Local telecom and colocation operators might find themselves in a competitive environment owing to the presence of global operators with advanced technologies and efficiency in the region.

• Operators are estimated to attract more customers by offering renewable energy and efficient infrastructure and achieving lower PUE and WUE ratings. For example, AirTrunk plans to build a 150MW plant in Johor, Malaysia. The future JHB1 data center will account for a capacity of 150 MW and embrace sustainability with innovative cooling systems, a solar-ready roof for possible solar panels, and a low PUE target of 1.15.

• In 2023, Princeton Digital Group (PDG) signed a 25-year agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) to garner solar energy from the Nanded district project in India, allowing PDG to enhance its data center services with sustainable and renewable power.

• In April 2023, Keppel Corporation started shipping large volumes of liquid hydrogen from Australia's Woodside Energy to power its Singapore floating data center park.

