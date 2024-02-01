WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled sharply lower on Thursday with traders following the developments regarding negotiations of a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Optimism about a pick-up in energy demand helped limit the downside in oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $2.03 or about 2.7% at $73.82 a barrel.
Brent crude futures settled at $78.70 a barrel, down $1.85 or about 2.3%.
A report from the OPEC said the members were maintaining production cuts. The report also said the demand outlook has been improving.
EIA said in a report that global oil demand will likely increase by 2 million barrels per day in 2024, substantially higher than a previous forecast of a rise of 1.24 million bpd.
