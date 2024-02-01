

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bicycle component manufacturer, SRAM is recalling shift brake levers citing crash hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recalled products include all SRAM 12-speed shift brake levers with black hoods, sold separately as upgrade or replacement.



SRAM said that around 61,300 units along with 2,940 sold in Canada, manufactured in Taiwan, were recalled.



The affected units, priced $220 to $675, were sold at specialty bicycle stores across the nation from June 2019 through October 2023.



The agency said that the clamp bolt on the recalled brake levers could come loose, posing crash hazard as the rider would not be able to slow or stop the bicycle. However, no injuries have been reported so far.



The agency urged the consumers to immediately stop using the recalled brake levers and should properly inspect the tightness of their levers. It added that if brake lever rotates or is loose, then the customer will be offered a free brake installation at an authorized SRAM retailer and if it is still loose during the dealer inspection, the clamp bolt assembly will be tightened or replaced for free.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken