Graduate Management Admission Council: GMAT Focus Edition Stands Alone in Business School Assessment as Previous Version Sunsets

GMAC's redesigned test continues to win trust from candidates, schools

RESTON, Va., Feb. 01, 2024, Graduate Management Admission Council) today confirmed that it has become the only version of the GMAT exam available to prospective test takers around the world. GMAC, a global association representing leading business schools, delivered the updated version of the most widely used business school exam last fallin parallel with the existing GMAT to facilitate candidates' in-progress preparation and applications for business school.

First launched seven decades ago, the GMAT has been the gold standard by continuously evolving to ensure it maintains its psychometric rigorwhile remaining a highly relevant indicator of candidate preparedness for graduate business programs. The test was revamped last year with a more efficient test taking experience and flexible new features to better support candidates on their journey of business education and career.

"We have been reassured and encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received from many who have taken the latest edition of GMAT and gained newfound confidence to pursue advanced business education," said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC. "I believe that we have achieved what we set out to do at the inception of the redesign more than two years ago, allowing business school aspirants to best demonstrate their capabilities in the most relevant and in-demand skillsets like critical thinking and data intelligence. We are confident that business schools will benefit from the uptick of demonstrated interest and commitment from a more expansive and inclusive global applicant pool."

GMAC revealedthe GMAT Focus Edition after extensive research efforts involving hundreds of school professionals and in-depth concept testing with thousands of prospective students globally. With just three 45-minute sections, including the newly developed Data Insights section, it is nearly one hour shorter than the previous version of the GMAT and requires less content to prepare. While the previous version of the GMAT exam is no longer available, its scores continue to be valid for five years. Test takers and schools have been provided with helpful information so that they can readily make use of scores from both exam editions during this period.

"The redesign makes the exam more focused, more accessible, and less daunting. But more focused doesn't mean easier or less valuable. It just means smarter," said Rodrigo Malta, managing director of MBA recruitment and admissions at University of Texas' McCombs School of Business.

Sun Long, executive director of international MBA program at China's Fudan University, noted that his school is amongst the many top business schools around the world with a positive view of the latest iteration of GMAT. "It has helped bring us closer to meeting the needs of MBA program candidates while improving upon business schools' talent selection in the ever-changing business environment."

