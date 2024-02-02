Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2024 | 00:02
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TeleTeachers Rebrands Into MIYO Health, Pioneering Comprehensive Student Well-Being Solutions

MIYO Health will continue to build on TeleTeachers' foundational work with school districts while reflecting the company's broader mission and growth to adjacent market segments.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / TeleTeachers, a leader in remote special education and mental health services, is set to undergo a significant rebranding, evolving into MIYO Health early this year.

TeleTeachers rebrands into MIYO health

TeleTeachers rebrands into MIYO health

"While TeleTeachers will continue to be a hallmark of our story, we are excited to have a name that embodies all that we are now as a company delivering expanded mental health services and technology solutions," says Emily Smith, founder of TeleTeachers and now MIYO Health. "We believe having a name that can represent the breadth of our solutions will help us continue to grow and enable services for more students in need."

Make It Your Own (MIYO): This name reflects our expanded commitment to providing holistic student well-being and customizable solutions tailored to each partner's unique needs. We believe this philosophy empowers schools, state agencies, provider networks, and non-profit organizations to make personalized mental health and special education services a reality for all.

MIYO Health will continue to build on TeleTeachers' foundational work with school districts while reflecting the company's broader mission and growth to adjacent market segments.

Key Points of TeleTeachers' Rebranding to MIYO Health:

Inclusive Mission: MIYO Health represents an expanded mission to provide comprehensive technology and service solutions. This includes the incorporation of school mental health services alongside existing special education support, aligning with the company's commitment to holistic student well-being.

Enhanced Capabilities for Success: MIYO Health brings forth enhanced technology, additional support resources, and an extended network of professionals. This rebranding reflects a commitment to the success of employees, students, and partners through strengthened capabilities.

For employees and partners, the rebranding is a name change only. Jobs, services, and roles remain unaffected. The company emphasizes that it is not being acquired or sold, and this positive evolution opens up new opportunities to support clients through its growth.

About MIYO Health:
MIYO Health is a leader in flexible technology solutions, dedicated to empowering schools, provider networks, and state agencies in their pursuit of student success. With a focus on customizable and innovative platforms, MIYO Health delivers comprehensive support services, emphasizing mental health and special education solutions.

miyohealth.com
@miyohealth

Contact Information

Sarah McLaurin
Marketing Manager, MIYO Health
smclaurin@miyohealth.com

SOURCE: MIYO Health (TeleTeachers)

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.