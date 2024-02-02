Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of January 31, 2024, for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Tortoise today announced the following balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) today announced that as of January 31, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $487.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $374.1 million, or $34.76 per share.

As of January 31, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 652%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 440%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com .

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 484.2 $ 44.98 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.3 0.03 Other Assets 2.8 0.26 Total Assets 487.3 45.27 Short-Term Borrowings 23.9 2.22 Senior Notes 50.3 4.68 Preferred Stock 35.7 3.31 Total Leverage 109.9 10.21 Other Liabilities 1.2 0.10 Current Tax Liability 2.1 0.20 Net Assets $ 374.1 $ 34.76

10.76 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) today announced that as of January 31, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $270.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $214.1 million, or $42.04 per share.

As of January 31, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 653%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 490%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com .

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $268.2 $ 52.66 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.4 0.08 Other Assets 2.3 0.44 Total Assets 270.9 53.18 Short-Term Borrowings 12.0 2.36 Senior Notes 29.2 5.73 Preferred Stock 13.7 2.70 Total Leverage 54.9 10.79 Other Liability 0.6 0.11 Current Tax Liability 1.3 0.24 Net Assets $ 214.1 $ 42.04

5.09 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) today announced that as of January 31, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $85.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $69.6 million, or $34.64 per share.

As of January 31, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 870%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 537%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com .

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 84.8 $ 42.15 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.2 0.10 Other Assets 0.8 0.43 Total Assets 85.8 42.68 Short-Term Borrowings 5.9 2.93 Senior Notes 3.9 1.96 Preferred Stock 6.1 3.03 Total Leverage 15.9 7.92 Other Liabilities 0.3 0.12 Net Assets $ 69.6 $ 34.64

2.01 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) today announced that as of January 31, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $66.2 million and its unaudited net asset value was $57.2 million, or $34.33 per share.

As of January 31, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 750%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com .

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 65.7 $ 39.42 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.3 0.16 Other Assets 0.2 0.14 Total Assets 66.2 39.72 Credit Facility Borrowings 8.8 5.28 Other Liabilities 0.2 0.11 Net Assets $ 57.2 $ 34.33

1.67 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) today announced that as of January 31, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $122.2 million and its unaudited net asset value was $96.9 million, or $16.45 per share.

As of January 31, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 487%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com .

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at January 31, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 120.7 $ 20.50 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.4 0.06 Other Assets 1.1 0.19 Total Assets 122.2 20.75 Credit Facility Borrowings 25.0 4.24 Other Liabilities 0.3 0.06 Net Assets $ 96.9 $ 16.45

5.89 million common shares currently outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund's portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com .

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.TortoiseAdvisors.com .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

