

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGAF) said Thursday that its preliminary and unaudited results for the financial year 2023 showed that the free cash flow of the industrial business exceeds guidance and market expectations, mainly due to lower working capital levels and a favorable cash conversion rate in the industrial business.



The preliminary and unaudited free cash flow of the industrial business amounts to 11.3 billion euros compared to analysts estimation of 9.9 billion euros. Previously, the company expected free cash flow of the industrial business amounts to be slightly above the prior-year level.



