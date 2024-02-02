

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) provided preliminary financial results for the financial year 2023.



The company projects annual adjusted earnings per share to be 1.18 euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.03 euros to 1.11 euros. Annual adjusted net income is expected to be 3.1 billion euros compared to the previous estimation of 2.7 billion euros to 2.9 billion euros.



The company expects annual adjusted Group EBITDA to be 9.4 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 8.6 billion euros - 8.8 billion euros.



The company said it will publish its full financial results on 13 March 2024.



