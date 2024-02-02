Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.02.2024 | 03:06
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChuanQi IP, "MIR2M: The Grandmaster" Release Airdrop Event in Progress

  • 3rd Mobile Title Based on "The Legend of Mir 2" Universe
  • Features Various Contents such as PvP Battles, Boss Dungeons, Guild System
  • Commemorative Events Include Mission Completion, Gameplay Review Video Production

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang), has officially released the blockchain-based idle martial arts RPG, "MIR2M: The Grandmaster," today (2nd).

ChuanQi IP,

"MIR2M: The Grandmaster" is the third title in the MIR2M series. Based on "The Legend of Mir 2" universe, it tells the story unfolding in the "Central Continent" located on the opposite side of the Mir mainland "Bicheon."

Players can create parties of up to 5 characters, choosing from various classes like warriors, mages, taoists and the hidden job "Shadow Master." Enjoy diverse content, including PvP battles, boss dungeons and guild systems.

ChuanQi IP conducts various events to commemorate the release. Users performing missions like game installation and VIP level achievement will receive roulette participation tickets to win WEMIX coins and MIR2M series exclusive game token CQB. Details of the event will be released after the launch.

A gameplay review video event is also underway. Until February 29, create and upload a video on your YouTube channel, featuring the gameplay and release news of "MIR2M: The Grandmaster" and have a chance to receive WEMIX coins based on rankings or through a draw.

For detailed information about the game and events, check the official website of "MIR2M: The Grandmaster" and the global blockchain game platform WEMIX Play.

Reference Sites:

  • "MIR2M: The Grandmaster" Official Site: https://thegrandmaster.mir2m.world/
  • "MIR2M: The Grandmaster" Download: https://mir2mthegrandmaster.go.link?adj_t=18ngvfyc
  • Official WEMIX Play Site: https://wemixplay.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328478/ChuanQi_IP__MIR2M_The_Grandmaster.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129327/4517080/Mir2M_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chuanqi-ip-mir2m-the-grandmaster-release-airdrop-event-in-progress-302051419.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.