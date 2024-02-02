

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fractyl Health (GUTS), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, said that it has priced its initial public offering of about 7.33 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of about $110.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Fractyl Health.



The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Fractyl Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.10 million shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Fractyl Health's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 2, 2024, under the ticker symbol 'GUTS.'



