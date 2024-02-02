MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from France and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Friday.
At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue industrial production for December. Output is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.5 percent rise in November.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data for January is due.
In the meantime, quarterly consumer confidence survey data is due from Switzerland.
At 4.00 am ET, Norway's unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 2.1 percent in January from 1.9 percent in December.
