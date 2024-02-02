

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.6600 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's cloisng value of 0.6569.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to 96.64 and 1.6481 from Thursday's closing quotes of 96.21 and 1.6537, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.8824 and 1.0726 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8795 and 1.0695, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 98.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



