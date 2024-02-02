

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.6158 against the U.S. dollar and 90.11 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6143 and 89.94, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.7667 from Thursday's closing value of 89.94.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.63 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen and 1.74 against the euro.



