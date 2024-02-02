

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.0883 against the euro and 0.8565 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0872 and 0.8574, respectively.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.2756 and 1.3370 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.2742 and 1.3384, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 0.83 against the franc, 1.28 against the pound and 1.32 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken