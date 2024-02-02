

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 159.41 against the euro, 186.81 against the pound and 170.91 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 159.15, 186.56 and 170.66, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 146.52 from yesterday's closing values of 146.42.



The yen slipped to a 2-day low of 109.55 against the Canadian dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 109.36.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 163.00 against the euro, 190.00 against the pound, 173.00 against the franc, 148.00 against the greenback and 111.00 against the loonie.



