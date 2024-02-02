UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company")
2 February 2024
Appointment of Corporate Broker
The Board of UKCM announces that it has appointed Deutsche Numis to act as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.
Enquiries
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited +44 (0) 20 7280 5569
Peter Pereira Gray, Chair
Deutsche Numis +44 (0) 20 7260 1263
Hugh Jonathan
Matt Goss