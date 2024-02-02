Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF7Z | ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.02.2024 | 08:06
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company")

2 February 2024

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of UKCM announces that it has appointed Deutsche Numis to act as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited +44 (0) 20 7280 5569

Peter Pereira Gray, Chair

Deutsche Numis +44 (0) 20 7260 1263

Hugh Jonathan

Matt Goss


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.