UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company")

2 February 2024

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of UKCM announces that it has appointed Deutsche Numis to act as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited +44 (0) 20 7280 5569

Peter Pereira Gray, Chair

Deutsche Numis +44 (0) 20 7260 1263

Hugh Jonathan

Matt Goss