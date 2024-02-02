Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

2 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 01/02/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 37,985 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 482.80p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 477.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 480.40p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,563,277 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,563,277. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,650,620 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,782,499.33.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 480.52p 21,752 Chi-X (CHIX) 480.10p 4,544 BATE (BATE) 479.91p 6,940 Aquis (AQXE) 480.93p 2,529 Turquoise (TRQX) 480.85p 2,220

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 18 482.80 09:35:54 00388147613TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 158 480.80 09:35:56 00388147664TRLO0.1.1 BATE 112 480.80 09:35:56 00388147665TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 480.80 09:35:56 00388147666TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 85 480.80 09:35:56 00388147667TRLO0.1.1 BATE 206 480.80 09:35:56 00388147668TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 94 480.80 09:35:56 00388147669TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 480.80 09:35:56 00388147670TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 206 480.80 09:35:56 00388147671TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 140 480.80 09:35:56 00388147672TRLO0.1.1 XLON 840 480.80 09:35:56 00388147673TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 480.80 09:35:56 00388147674TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 481.00 10:10:25 00388153760TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 16 481.20 10:49:04 00388160330TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 119 482.20 11:59:34 00388170983TRLO0.1.1 XLON 141 482.20 11:59:34 00388170984TRLO0.1.1 XLON 141 482.20 11:59:39 00388170992TRLO0.1.1 XLON 235 482.20 11:59:45 00388171008TRLO0.1.1 XLON 315 482.20 11:59:49 00388171017TRLO0.1.1 XLON 315 482.20 11:59:54 00388171030TRLO0.1.1 XLON 106 481.20 11:59:59 00388171039TRLO0.1.1 XLON 206 481.20 12:01:50 00388171249TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 243 481.20 12:01:50 00388171250TRLO0.1.1 XLON 313 481.20 12:01:50 00388171251TRLO0.1.1 XLON 347 481.20 12:01:50 00388171252TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 481.20 12:01:50 00388171253TRLO0.1.1 XLON 500 482.00 12:01:52 00388171256TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 87 481.80 12:06:14 00388171865TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 313 481.00 12:06:21 00388171874TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 232 482.40 12:39:45 00388177591TRLO0.1.1 XLON 265 482.40 12:39:45 00388177592TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 482.40 12:39:50 00388177645TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 482.40 12:39:50 00388177644TRLO0.1.1 XLON 248 482.40 12:39:55 00388177665TRLO0.1.1 XLON 248 482.40 12:40:00 00388177683TRLO0.1.1 XLON 247 482.40 12:40:07 00388177706TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 482.40 12:40:07 00388177707TRLO0.1.1 XLON 247 482.40 12:40:14 00388177743TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 482.40 12:40:21 00388177757TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 482.40 12:40:21 00388177759TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 482.40 12:40:21 00388177758TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 482.40 12:40:21 00388177760TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 482.40 12:40:25 00388177781TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 482.40 12:40:25 00388177782TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 482.40 12:40:25 00388177783TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 482.40 12:40:25 00388177784TRLO0.1.1 XLON 224 482.40 12:40:33 00388177793TRLO0.1.1 XLON 216 482.40 12:40:38 00388177799TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 482.40 12:40:42 00388177802TRLO0.1.1 XLON 87 482.40 12:40:45 00388177811TRLO0.1.1 BATE 87 482.40 12:40:48 00388177816TRLO0.1.1 BATE 183 482.40 12:40:50 00388177821TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 482.20 12:40:56 00388177846TRLO0.1.1 BATE 13 481.60 12:45:15 00388178462TRLO0.1.1 BATE 11 481.60 12:45:15 00388178463TRLO0.1.1 BATE 37 481.60 12:45:16 00388178468TRLO0.1.1 BATE 19 481.60 12:45:17 00388178475TRLO0.1.1 BATE 13 481.60 12:45:17 00388178476TRLO0.1.1 BATE 177 481.60 12:49:26 00388179498TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 481.60 12:49:26 00388179497TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 56 481.60 12:49:26 00388179499TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 85 481.60 12:49:26 00388179500TRLO0.1.1 BATE 85 481.60 12:49:26 00388179501TRLO0.1.1 BATE 206 481.60 12:49:26 00388179503TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 150 481.60 12:49:26 00388179502TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1120 481.40 12:49:26 00388179504TRLO0.1.1 XLON 256 481.40 12:49:26 00388179505TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 481.60 12:49:26 00388179506TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 481.40 12:49:36 00388179552TRLO0.1.1 BATE 134 481.00 12:49:36 00388179553TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 481.00 12:49:36 00388179557TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 647 481.00 12:49:36 00388179558TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 87 481.20 12:49:40 00388179566TRLO0.1.1 BATE 540 481.00 13:07:13 00388182794TRLO0.1.1 BATE 281 481.00 13:07:13 00388182795TRLO0.1.1 XLON 559 481.00 13:07:13 00388182796TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 481.00 13:07:13 00388182797TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 87 481.00 13:07:13 00388182800TRLO0.1.1 BATE 10 480.80 13:40:35 00388188460TRLO0.1.1 BATE 168 480.80 13:40:41 00388188471TRLO0.1.1 BATE 75 480.80 13:51:28 00388190439TRLO0.1.1 BATE 163 481.00 14:14:04 00388194872TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 73 481.20 14:25:26 00388197945TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 481.20 14:25:26 00388197946TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 173 481.20 14:25:26 00388197947TRLO0.1.1 XLON 61 481.20 14:25:26 00388197948TRLO0.1.1 XLON 761 481.20 14:25:26 00388197950TRLO0.1.1 XLON 359 481.20 14:25:26 00388197949TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 481.00 14:25:26 00388197951TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 481.00 14:25:26 00388197952TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 16 481.00 14:25:26 00388197953TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 206 481.00 14:25:26 00388197954TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 186 481.00 14:25:26 00388197955TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 110 481.20 14:25:27 00388197957TRLO0.1.1 XLON 424 481.20 14:25:27 00388197958TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 480.60 14:25:29 00388197967TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 87 481.00 14:25:30 00388197971TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 212 481.60 14:56:20 00388216497TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.60 14:57:30 00388217238TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 22 480.60 14:57:30 00388217239TRLO0.1.1 BATE 97 480.60 14:57:30 00388217240TRLO0.1.1 BATE 248 480.60 14:57:30 00388217241TRLO0.1.1 BATE 111 480.60 14:57:30 00388217242TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 115 480.60 14:57:30 00388217243TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 480.60 14:57:30 00388217244TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 204 480.60 14:57:30 00388217245TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 480.60 14:57:30 00388217246TRLO0.1.1 XLON 122 480.60 14:57:30 00388217250TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 234 480.60 14:57:30 00388217248TRLO0.1.1 XLON 219 480.60 14:57:30 00388217251TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 480.60 14:57:30 00388217253TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 161 480.80 15:32:22 00388233413TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 109 480.80 15:32:22 00388233414TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 31 480.60 15:32:22 00388233415TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 165 480.60 15:32:22 00388233416TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 316 480.60 15:32:22 00388233417TRLO0.1.1 XLON 804 480.60 15:32:22 00388233418TRLO0.1.1 XLON 37 480.40 15:32:22 00388233419TRLO0.1.1 BATE 44 480.40 15:32:22 00388233420TRLO0.1.1 BATE 189 480.40 15:32:22 00388233421TRLO0.1.1 BATE 10 480.60 15:32:22 00388233422TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 85 480.40 15:32:22 00388233423TRLO0.1.1 BATE 17 480.40 15:32:28 00388233441TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 139 480.40 15:32:28 00388233443TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 480.40 15:32:28 00388233444TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 16 480.00 15:32:28 00388233449TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 479.80 15:48:00 00388238915TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 540 479.60 15:48:14 00388238988TRLO0.1.1 BATE 85 479.60 15:48:14 00388238989TRLO0.1.1 BATE 18 479.60 15:48:14 00388238990TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 18 479.40 15:50:01 00388239788TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 160 480.40 15:55:52 00388242661TRLO0.1.1 XLON 310 480.40 15:55:52 00388242662TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 480.40 15:55:52 00388242663TRLO0.1.1 XLON 189 480.40 15:56:50 00388243298TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1120 479.60 15:58:27 00388244421TRLO0.1.1 XLON 159 480.40 15:58:30 00388244453TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 230 480.60 15:59:17 00388244963TRLO0.1.1 XLON 26 480.60 15:59:17 00388244964TRLO0.1.1 XLON 15 480.00 16:05:25 00388247982TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 18 480.00 16:05:25 00388247983TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 254 480.00 16:05:25 00388247984TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 58 480.00 16:05:25 00388247985TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 255 480.00 16:05:25 00388247986TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 480.00 16:05:25 00388247987TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 225 480.60 16:05:27 00388248002TRLO0.1.1 XLON 35 480.60 16:05:30 00388248023TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 480.60 16:05:30 00388248024TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 479.80 16:08:28 00388249129TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 479.80 16:08:28 00388249130TRLO0.1.1 XLON 944 479.80 16:09:26 00388249761TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 479.80 16:09:26 00388249762TRLO0.1.1 BATE 85 479.80 16:09:26 00388249763TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 479.80 16:09:26 00388249764TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 48 479.80 16:09:26 00388249765TRLO0.1.1 BATE 18 479.80 16:09:26 00388249766TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 206 479.80 16:09:26 00388249768TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 9 479.80 16:09:26 00388249767TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 14 479.80 16:09:26 00388249769TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 479.80 16:09:26 00388249770TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 151 479.80 16:09:26 00388249771TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 479.60 16:09:26 00388249772TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 71 479.60 16:09:29 00388249792TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 359 479.80 16:09:33 00388249818TRLO0.1.1 BATE 386 479.80 16:09:33 00388249819TRLO0.1.1 BATE 171 479.20 16:09:40 00388249905TRLO0.1.1 BATE 257 479.20 16:09:40 00388249906TRLO0.1.1 BATE 18 478.20 16:21:16 00388256218TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 201 478.20 16:21:16 00388256220TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 478.20 16:21:16 00388256219TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 15 478.20 16:21:16 00388256221TRLO0.1.1 BATE 54 478.20 16:21:16 00388256223TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 478.20 16:21:16 00388256222TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 85 478.20 16:21:16 00388256224TRLO0.1.1 BATE 249 478.20 16:21:16 00388256225TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 478.20 16:21:16 00388256227TRLO0.1.1 XLON 591 478.20 16:21:16 00388256226TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 477.80 16:21:16 00388256232TRLO0.1.1 XLON 235 477.80 16:21:16 00388256231TRLO0.1.1 XLON 182 477.80 16:21:16 00388256234TRLO0.1.1 XLON 235 477.80 16:21:16 00388256235TRLO0.1.1 XLON 387 478.00 16:21:19 00388256245TRLO0.1.1 BATE 345 478.20 16:21:19 00388256246TRLO0.1.1 BATE 324 477.80 16:21:38 00388256501TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 478.60 16:25:14 00388258447TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 479.00 16:25:14 00388258448TRLO0.1.1 XLON 239 479.00 16:25:18 00388258484TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 479.00 16:25:18 00388258483TRLO0.1.1 XLON 429 479.00 16:25:18 00388258485TRLO0.1.1 XLON 239 479.00 16:25:24 00388258511TRLO0.1.1 XLON 332 479.00 16:25:24 00388258512TRLO0.1.1 XLON 410 479.00 16:25:24 00388258513TRLO0.1.1 XLON 248 478.00 16:25:29 00388258660TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 110 478.60 16:25:30 00388258672TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 478.60 16:25:57 00388258892TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 478.60 16:26:02 00388258930TRLO0.1.1 XLON 423 478.60 16:26:05 00388258953TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 478.60 16:26:52 00388259334TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 478.20 16:26:53 00388259337TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1 478.60 16:27:55 00388259782TRLO0.1.1 XLON 177 478.60 16:28:27 00388260041TRLO0.1.1 XLON 251 478.20 16:28:32 00388260113TRLO0.1.1 BATE 21 478.20 16:28:32 00388260115TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 249 478.20 16:28:32 00388260114TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 12 478.60 16:28:37 00388260155TRLO0.1.1 BATE 14 478.60 16:28:37 00388260156TRLO0.1.1 BATE 87 478.60 16:28:37 00388260157TRLO0.1.1 BATE 33 477.80 16:28:45 00388260224TRLO0.1.1 XLON 433 478.00 16:28:45 00388260223TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 478.40 16:28:45 00388260229TRLO0.1.1 BATE 87 478.40 16:28:45 00388260230TRLO0.1.1 BATE 37 478.20 16:29:47 00388260896TRLO0.1.1 BATE 41 478.00 16:29:47 00388260897TRLO0.1.1 BATE 65 478.00 16:29:47 00388260898TRLO0.1.1 BATE

