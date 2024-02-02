Anzeige
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
01.02.24
13:12 Uhr
5,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5405,86009:12
PR Newswire
02.02.2024 | 08:06
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

2 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

01/02/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

37,985

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

482.80p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

477.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

480.40p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,563,277 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,563,277. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,650,620 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,782,499.33.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

480.52p

21,752

Chi-X (CHIX)

480.10p

4,544

BATE (BATE)

479.91p

6,940

Aquis (AQXE)

480.93p

2,529

Turquoise (TRQX)

480.85p

2,220

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

18

482.80

09:35:54

00388147613TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

158

480.80

09:35:56

00388147664TRLO0.1.1

BATE

112

480.80

09:35:56

00388147665TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

480.80

09:35:56

00388147666TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

85

480.80

09:35:56

00388147667TRLO0.1.1

BATE

206

480.80

09:35:56

00388147668TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

94

480.80

09:35:56

00388147669TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

480.80

09:35:56

00388147670TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

206

480.80

09:35:56

00388147671TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

140

480.80

09:35:56

00388147672TRLO0.1.1

XLON

840

480.80

09:35:56

00388147673TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

480.80

09:35:56

00388147674TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

481.00

10:10:25

00388153760TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

16

481.20

10:49:04

00388160330TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

119

482.20

11:59:34

00388170983TRLO0.1.1

XLON

141

482.20

11:59:34

00388170984TRLO0.1.1

XLON

141

482.20

11:59:39

00388170992TRLO0.1.1

XLON

235

482.20

11:59:45

00388171008TRLO0.1.1

XLON

315

482.20

11:59:49

00388171017TRLO0.1.1

XLON

315

482.20

11:59:54

00388171030TRLO0.1.1

XLON

106

481.20

11:59:59

00388171039TRLO0.1.1

XLON

206

481.20

12:01:50

00388171249TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

243

481.20

12:01:50

00388171250TRLO0.1.1

XLON

313

481.20

12:01:50

00388171251TRLO0.1.1

XLON

347

481.20

12:01:50

00388171252TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

481.20

12:01:50

00388171253TRLO0.1.1

XLON

500

482.00

12:01:52

00388171256TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

87

481.80

12:06:14

00388171865TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

313

481.00

12:06:21

00388171874TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

232

482.40

12:39:45

00388177591TRLO0.1.1

XLON

265

482.40

12:39:45

00388177592TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

482.40

12:39:50

00388177645TRLO0.1.1

XLON

91

482.40

12:39:50

00388177644TRLO0.1.1

XLON

248

482.40

12:39:55

00388177665TRLO0.1.1

XLON

248

482.40

12:40:00

00388177683TRLO0.1.1

XLON

247

482.40

12:40:07

00388177706TRLO0.1.1

XLON

91

482.40

12:40:07

00388177707TRLO0.1.1

XLON

247

482.40

12:40:14

00388177743TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

482.40

12:40:21

00388177757TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

482.40

12:40:21

00388177759TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

482.40

12:40:21

00388177758TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

482.40

12:40:21

00388177760TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

482.40

12:40:25

00388177781TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

482.40

12:40:25

00388177782TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

482.40

12:40:25

00388177783TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

482.40

12:40:25

00388177784TRLO0.1.1

XLON

224

482.40

12:40:33

00388177793TRLO0.1.1

XLON

216

482.40

12:40:38

00388177799TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

482.40

12:40:42

00388177802TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

482.40

12:40:45

00388177811TRLO0.1.1

BATE

87

482.40

12:40:48

00388177816TRLO0.1.1

BATE

183

482.40

12:40:50

00388177821TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

482.20

12:40:56

00388177846TRLO0.1.1

BATE

13

481.60

12:45:15

00388178462TRLO0.1.1

BATE

11

481.60

12:45:15

00388178463TRLO0.1.1

BATE

37

481.60

12:45:16

00388178468TRLO0.1.1

BATE

19

481.60

12:45:17

00388178475TRLO0.1.1

BATE

13

481.60

12:45:17

00388178476TRLO0.1.1

BATE

177

481.60

12:49:26

00388179498TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

481.60

12:49:26

00388179497TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

56

481.60

12:49:26

00388179499TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

85

481.60

12:49:26

00388179500TRLO0.1.1

BATE

85

481.60

12:49:26

00388179501TRLO0.1.1

BATE

206

481.60

12:49:26

00388179503TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

150

481.60

12:49:26

00388179502TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1120

481.40

12:49:26

00388179504TRLO0.1.1

XLON

256

481.40

12:49:26

00388179505TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

481.60

12:49:26

00388179506TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

481.40

12:49:36

00388179552TRLO0.1.1

BATE

134

481.00

12:49:36

00388179553TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

481.00

12:49:36

00388179557TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

647

481.00

12:49:36

00388179558TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

87

481.20

12:49:40

00388179566TRLO0.1.1

BATE

540

481.00

13:07:13

00388182794TRLO0.1.1

BATE

281

481.00

13:07:13

00388182795TRLO0.1.1

XLON

559

481.00

13:07:13

00388182796TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

481.00

13:07:13

00388182797TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

87

481.00

13:07:13

00388182800TRLO0.1.1

BATE

10

480.80

13:40:35

00388188460TRLO0.1.1

BATE

168

480.80

13:40:41

00388188471TRLO0.1.1

BATE

75

480.80

13:51:28

00388190439TRLO0.1.1

BATE

163

481.00

14:14:04

00388194872TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

73

481.20

14:25:26

00388197945TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

481.20

14:25:26

00388197946TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

173

481.20

14:25:26

00388197947TRLO0.1.1

XLON

61

481.20

14:25:26

00388197948TRLO0.1.1

XLON

761

481.20

14:25:26

00388197950TRLO0.1.1

XLON

359

481.20

14:25:26

00388197949TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

481.00

14:25:26

00388197951TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

481.00

14:25:26

00388197952TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

16

481.00

14:25:26

00388197953TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

206

481.00

14:25:26

00388197954TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

186

481.00

14:25:26

00388197955TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

110

481.20

14:25:27

00388197957TRLO0.1.1

XLON

424

481.20

14:25:27

00388197958TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

480.60

14:25:29

00388197967TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

87

481.00

14:25:30

00388197971TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

212

481.60

14:56:20

00388216497TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.60

14:57:30

00388217238TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

22

480.60

14:57:30

00388217239TRLO0.1.1

BATE

97

480.60

14:57:30

00388217240TRLO0.1.1

BATE

248

480.60

14:57:30

00388217241TRLO0.1.1

BATE

111

480.60

14:57:30

00388217242TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

115

480.60

14:57:30

00388217243TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

480.60

14:57:30

00388217244TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

204

480.60

14:57:30

00388217245TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

480.60

14:57:30

00388217246TRLO0.1.1

XLON

122

480.60

14:57:30

00388217250TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

234

480.60

14:57:30

00388217248TRLO0.1.1

XLON

219

480.60

14:57:30

00388217251TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

480.60

14:57:30

00388217253TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

161

480.80

15:32:22

00388233413TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

109

480.80

15:32:22

00388233414TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

31

480.60

15:32:22

00388233415TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

165

480.60

15:32:22

00388233416TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

316

480.60

15:32:22

00388233417TRLO0.1.1

XLON

804

480.60

15:32:22

00388233418TRLO0.1.1

XLON

37

480.40

15:32:22

00388233419TRLO0.1.1

BATE

44

480.40

15:32:22

00388233420TRLO0.1.1

BATE

189

480.40

15:32:22

00388233421TRLO0.1.1

BATE

10

480.60

15:32:22

00388233422TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

85

480.40

15:32:22

00388233423TRLO0.1.1

BATE

17

480.40

15:32:28

00388233441TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

139

480.40

15:32:28

00388233443TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

480.40

15:32:28

00388233444TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

16

480.00

15:32:28

00388233449TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

479.80

15:48:00

00388238915TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

540

479.60

15:48:14

00388238988TRLO0.1.1

BATE

85

479.60

15:48:14

00388238989TRLO0.1.1

BATE

18

479.60

15:48:14

00388238990TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

18

479.40

15:50:01

00388239788TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

160

480.40

15:55:52

00388242661TRLO0.1.1

XLON

310

480.40

15:55:52

00388242662TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

480.40

15:55:52

00388242663TRLO0.1.1

XLON

189

480.40

15:56:50

00388243298TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1120

479.60

15:58:27

00388244421TRLO0.1.1

XLON

159

480.40

15:58:30

00388244453TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

230

480.60

15:59:17

00388244963TRLO0.1.1

XLON

26

480.60

15:59:17

00388244964TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

480.00

16:05:25

00388247982TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

18

480.00

16:05:25

00388247983TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

254

480.00

16:05:25

00388247984TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

58

480.00

16:05:25

00388247985TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

255

480.00

16:05:25

00388247986TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

480.00

16:05:25

00388247987TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

225

480.60

16:05:27

00388248002TRLO0.1.1

XLON

35

480.60

16:05:30

00388248023TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

480.60

16:05:30

00388248024TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

479.80

16:08:28

00388249129TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

479.80

16:08:28

00388249130TRLO0.1.1

XLON

944

479.80

16:09:26

00388249761TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

479.80

16:09:26

00388249762TRLO0.1.1

BATE

85

479.80

16:09:26

00388249763TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

479.80

16:09:26

00388249764TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

48

479.80

16:09:26

00388249765TRLO0.1.1

BATE

18

479.80

16:09:26

00388249766TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

206

479.80

16:09:26

00388249768TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

9

479.80

16:09:26

00388249767TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

14

479.80

16:09:26

00388249769TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

479.80

16:09:26

00388249770TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

151

479.80

16:09:26

00388249771TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

479.60

16:09:26

00388249772TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

71

479.60

16:09:29

00388249792TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

359

479.80

16:09:33

00388249818TRLO0.1.1

BATE

386

479.80

16:09:33

00388249819TRLO0.1.1

BATE

171

479.20

16:09:40

00388249905TRLO0.1.1

BATE

257

479.20

16:09:40

00388249906TRLO0.1.1

BATE

18

478.20

16:21:16

00388256218TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

201

478.20

16:21:16

00388256220TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

478.20

16:21:16

00388256219TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

15

478.20

16:21:16

00388256221TRLO0.1.1

BATE

54

478.20

16:21:16

00388256223TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

478.20

16:21:16

00388256222TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

85

478.20

16:21:16

00388256224TRLO0.1.1

BATE

249

478.20

16:21:16

00388256225TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

478.20

16:21:16

00388256227TRLO0.1.1

XLON

591

478.20

16:21:16

00388256226TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

477.80

16:21:16

00388256232TRLO0.1.1

XLON

235

477.80

16:21:16

00388256231TRLO0.1.1

XLON

182

477.80

16:21:16

00388256234TRLO0.1.1

XLON

235

477.80

16:21:16

00388256235TRLO0.1.1

XLON

387

478.00

16:21:19

00388256245TRLO0.1.1

BATE

345

478.20

16:21:19

00388256246TRLO0.1.1

BATE

324

477.80

16:21:38

00388256501TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

478.60

16:25:14

00388258447TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

479.00

16:25:14

00388258448TRLO0.1.1

XLON

239

479.00

16:25:18

00388258484TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

479.00

16:25:18

00388258483TRLO0.1.1

XLON

429

479.00

16:25:18

00388258485TRLO0.1.1

XLON

239

479.00

16:25:24

00388258511TRLO0.1.1

XLON

332

479.00

16:25:24

00388258512TRLO0.1.1

XLON

410

479.00

16:25:24

00388258513TRLO0.1.1

XLON

248

478.00

16:25:29

00388258660TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

110

478.60

16:25:30

00388258672TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

478.60

16:25:57

00388258892TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

478.60

16:26:02

00388258930TRLO0.1.1

XLON

423

478.60

16:26:05

00388258953TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

478.60

16:26:52

00388259334TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

478.20

16:26:53

00388259337TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1

478.60

16:27:55

00388259782TRLO0.1.1

XLON

177

478.60

16:28:27

00388260041TRLO0.1.1

XLON

251

478.20

16:28:32

00388260113TRLO0.1.1

BATE

21

478.20

16:28:32

00388260115TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

249

478.20

16:28:32

00388260114TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

12

478.60

16:28:37

00388260155TRLO0.1.1

BATE

14

478.60

16:28:37

00388260156TRLO0.1.1

BATE

87

478.60

16:28:37

00388260157TRLO0.1.1

BATE

33

477.80

16:28:45

00388260224TRLO0.1.1

XLON

433

478.00

16:28:45

00388260223TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

478.40

16:28:45

00388260229TRLO0.1.1

BATE

87

478.40

16:28:45

00388260230TRLO0.1.1

BATE

37

478.20

16:29:47

00388260896TRLO0.1.1

BATE

41

478.00

16:29:47

00388260897TRLO0.1.1

BATE

65

478.00

16:29:47

00388260898TRLO0.1.1

BATE

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.