Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02
2 February 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
01/02/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
37,985
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
482.80p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
477.80p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
480.40p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,563,277 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,563,277. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,650,620 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,782,499.33.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
480.52p
21,752
Chi-X (CHIX)
480.10p
4,544
BATE (BATE)
479.91p
6,940
Aquis (AQXE)
480.93p
2,529
Turquoise (TRQX)
480.85p
2,220
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
18
482.80
09:35:54
00388147613TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
158
480.80
09:35:56
00388147664TRLO0.1.1
BATE
112
480.80
09:35:56
00388147665TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
480.80
09:35:56
00388147666TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
85
480.80
09:35:56
00388147667TRLO0.1.1
BATE
206
480.80
09:35:56
00388147668TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
94
480.80
09:35:56
00388147669TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
480.80
09:35:56
00388147670TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
206
480.80
09:35:56
00388147671TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
140
480.80
09:35:56
00388147672TRLO0.1.1
XLON
840
480.80
09:35:56
00388147673TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
480.80
09:35:56
00388147674TRLO0.1.1
XLON
29
481.00
10:10:25
00388153760TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
16
481.20
10:49:04
00388160330TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
119
482.20
11:59:34
00388170983TRLO0.1.1
XLON
141
482.20
11:59:34
00388170984TRLO0.1.1
XLON
141
482.20
11:59:39
00388170992TRLO0.1.1
XLON
235
482.20
11:59:45
00388171008TRLO0.1.1
XLON
315
482.20
11:59:49
00388171017TRLO0.1.1
XLON
315
482.20
11:59:54
00388171030TRLO0.1.1
XLON
106
481.20
11:59:59
00388171039TRLO0.1.1
XLON
206
481.20
12:01:50
00388171249TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
243
481.20
12:01:50
00388171250TRLO0.1.1
XLON
313
481.20
12:01:50
00388171251TRLO0.1.1
XLON
347
481.20
12:01:50
00388171252TRLO0.1.1
XLON
180
481.20
12:01:50
00388171253TRLO0.1.1
XLON
500
482.00
12:01:52
00388171256TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
87
481.80
12:06:14
00388171865TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
313
481.00
12:06:21
00388171874TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
232
482.40
12:39:45
00388177591TRLO0.1.1
XLON
265
482.40
12:39:45
00388177592TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
482.40
12:39:50
00388177645TRLO0.1.1
XLON
91
482.40
12:39:50
00388177644TRLO0.1.1
XLON
248
482.40
12:39:55
00388177665TRLO0.1.1
XLON
248
482.40
12:40:00
00388177683TRLO0.1.1
XLON
247
482.40
12:40:07
00388177706TRLO0.1.1
XLON
91
482.40
12:40:07
00388177707TRLO0.1.1
XLON
247
482.40
12:40:14
00388177743TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
482.40
12:40:21
00388177757TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
482.40
12:40:21
00388177759TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
482.40
12:40:21
00388177758TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
482.40
12:40:21
00388177760TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
482.40
12:40:25
00388177781TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
482.40
12:40:25
00388177782TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
482.40
12:40:25
00388177783TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
482.40
12:40:25
00388177784TRLO0.1.1
XLON
224
482.40
12:40:33
00388177793TRLO0.1.1
XLON
216
482.40
12:40:38
00388177799TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
482.40
12:40:42
00388177802TRLO0.1.1
XLON
87
482.40
12:40:45
00388177811TRLO0.1.1
BATE
87
482.40
12:40:48
00388177816TRLO0.1.1
BATE
183
482.40
12:40:50
00388177821TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
482.20
12:40:56
00388177846TRLO0.1.1
BATE
13
481.60
12:45:15
00388178462TRLO0.1.1
BATE
11
481.60
12:45:15
00388178463TRLO0.1.1
BATE
37
481.60
12:45:16
00388178468TRLO0.1.1
BATE
19
481.60
12:45:17
00388178475TRLO0.1.1
BATE
13
481.60
12:45:17
00388178476TRLO0.1.1
BATE
177
481.60
12:49:26
00388179498TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
481.60
12:49:26
00388179497TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
56
481.60
12:49:26
00388179499TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
85
481.60
12:49:26
00388179500TRLO0.1.1
BATE
85
481.60
12:49:26
00388179501TRLO0.1.1
BATE
206
481.60
12:49:26
00388179503TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
150
481.60
12:49:26
00388179502TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1120
481.40
12:49:26
00388179504TRLO0.1.1
XLON
256
481.40
12:49:26
00388179505TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
481.60
12:49:26
00388179506TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
481.40
12:49:36
00388179552TRLO0.1.1
BATE
134
481.00
12:49:36
00388179553TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
481.00
12:49:36
00388179557TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
647
481.00
12:49:36
00388179558TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
87
481.20
12:49:40
00388179566TRLO0.1.1
BATE
540
481.00
13:07:13
00388182794TRLO0.1.1
BATE
281
481.00
13:07:13
00388182795TRLO0.1.1
XLON
559
481.00
13:07:13
00388182796TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
481.00
13:07:13
00388182797TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
87
481.00
13:07:13
00388182800TRLO0.1.1
BATE
10
480.80
13:40:35
00388188460TRLO0.1.1
BATE
168
480.80
13:40:41
00388188471TRLO0.1.1
BATE
75
480.80
13:51:28
00388190439TRLO0.1.1
BATE
163
481.00
14:14:04
00388194872TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
73
481.20
14:25:26
00388197945TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
481.20
14:25:26
00388197946TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
173
481.20
14:25:26
00388197947TRLO0.1.1
XLON
61
481.20
14:25:26
00388197948TRLO0.1.1
XLON
761
481.20
14:25:26
00388197950TRLO0.1.1
XLON
359
481.20
14:25:26
00388197949TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
481.00
14:25:26
00388197951TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
481.00
14:25:26
00388197952TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
16
481.00
14:25:26
00388197953TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
206
481.00
14:25:26
00388197954TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
186
481.00
14:25:26
00388197955TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
110
481.20
14:25:27
00388197957TRLO0.1.1
XLON
424
481.20
14:25:27
00388197958TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
480.60
14:25:29
00388197967TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
87
481.00
14:25:30
00388197971TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
212
481.60
14:56:20
00388216497TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.60
14:57:30
00388217238TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
22
480.60
14:57:30
00388217239TRLO0.1.1
BATE
97
480.60
14:57:30
00388217240TRLO0.1.1
BATE
248
480.60
14:57:30
00388217241TRLO0.1.1
BATE
111
480.60
14:57:30
00388217242TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
115
480.60
14:57:30
00388217243TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
480.60
14:57:30
00388217244TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
204
480.60
14:57:30
00388217245TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
480.60
14:57:30
00388217246TRLO0.1.1
XLON
122
480.60
14:57:30
00388217250TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
234
480.60
14:57:30
00388217248TRLO0.1.1
XLON
219
480.60
14:57:30
00388217251TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
480.60
14:57:30
00388217253TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
161
480.80
15:32:22
00388233413TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
109
480.80
15:32:22
00388233414TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
31
480.60
15:32:22
00388233415TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
165
480.60
15:32:22
00388233416TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
316
480.60
15:32:22
00388233417TRLO0.1.1
XLON
804
480.60
15:32:22
00388233418TRLO0.1.1
XLON
37
480.40
15:32:22
00388233419TRLO0.1.1
BATE
44
480.40
15:32:22
00388233420TRLO0.1.1
BATE
189
480.40
15:32:22
00388233421TRLO0.1.1
BATE
10
480.60
15:32:22
00388233422TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
85
480.40
15:32:22
00388233423TRLO0.1.1
BATE
17
480.40
15:32:28
00388233441TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
139
480.40
15:32:28
00388233443TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
480.40
15:32:28
00388233444TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
16
480.00
15:32:28
00388233449TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
479.80
15:48:00
00388238915TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
540
479.60
15:48:14
00388238988TRLO0.1.1
BATE
85
479.60
15:48:14
00388238989TRLO0.1.1
BATE
18
479.60
15:48:14
00388238990TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
18
479.40
15:50:01
00388239788TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
160
480.40
15:55:52
00388242661TRLO0.1.1
XLON
310
480.40
15:55:52
00388242662TRLO0.1.1
XLON
97
480.40
15:55:52
00388242663TRLO0.1.1
XLON
189
480.40
15:56:50
00388243298TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1120
479.60
15:58:27
00388244421TRLO0.1.1
XLON
159
480.40
15:58:30
00388244453TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
230
480.60
15:59:17
00388244963TRLO0.1.1
XLON
26
480.60
15:59:17
00388244964TRLO0.1.1
XLON
15
480.00
16:05:25
00388247982TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
18
480.00
16:05:25
00388247983TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
254
480.00
16:05:25
00388247984TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
58
480.00
16:05:25
00388247985TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
255
480.00
16:05:25
00388247986TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
480.00
16:05:25
00388247987TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
225
480.60
16:05:27
00388248002TRLO0.1.1
XLON
35
480.60
16:05:30
00388248023TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
480.60
16:05:30
00388248024TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
479.80
16:08:28
00388249129TRLO0.1.1
XLON
25
479.80
16:08:28
00388249130TRLO0.1.1
XLON
944
479.80
16:09:26
00388249761TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
479.80
16:09:26
00388249762TRLO0.1.1
BATE
85
479.80
16:09:26
00388249763TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
479.80
16:09:26
00388249764TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
48
479.80
16:09:26
00388249765TRLO0.1.1
BATE
18
479.80
16:09:26
00388249766TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
206
479.80
16:09:26
00388249768TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
9
479.80
16:09:26
00388249767TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
14
479.80
16:09:26
00388249769TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
479.80
16:09:26
00388249770TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
151
479.80
16:09:26
00388249771TRLO0.1.1
XLON
199
479.60
16:09:26
00388249772TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
71
479.60
16:09:29
00388249792TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
359
479.80
16:09:33
00388249818TRLO0.1.1
BATE
386
479.80
16:09:33
00388249819TRLO0.1.1
BATE
171
479.20
16:09:40
00388249905TRLO0.1.1
BATE
257
479.20
16:09:40
00388249906TRLO0.1.1
BATE
18
478.20
16:21:16
00388256218TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
201
478.20
16:21:16
00388256220TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
478.20
16:21:16
00388256219TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
15
478.20
16:21:16
00388256221TRLO0.1.1
BATE
54
478.20
16:21:16
00388256223TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
478.20
16:21:16
00388256222TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
85
478.20
16:21:16
00388256224TRLO0.1.1
BATE
249
478.20
16:21:16
00388256225TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
478.20
16:21:16
00388256227TRLO0.1.1
XLON
591
478.20
16:21:16
00388256226TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
477.80
16:21:16
00388256232TRLO0.1.1
XLON
235
477.80
16:21:16
00388256231TRLO0.1.1
XLON
182
477.80
16:21:16
00388256234TRLO0.1.1
XLON
235
477.80
16:21:16
00388256235TRLO0.1.1
XLON
387
478.00
16:21:19
00388256245TRLO0.1.1
BATE
345
478.20
16:21:19
00388256246TRLO0.1.1
BATE
324
477.80
16:21:38
00388256501TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
478.60
16:25:14
00388258447TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
479.00
16:25:14
00388258448TRLO0.1.1
XLON
239
479.00
16:25:18
00388258484TRLO0.1.1
XLON
49
479.00
16:25:18
00388258483TRLO0.1.1
XLON
429
479.00
16:25:18
00388258485TRLO0.1.1
XLON
239
479.00
16:25:24
00388258511TRLO0.1.1
XLON
332
479.00
16:25:24
00388258512TRLO0.1.1
XLON
410
479.00
16:25:24
00388258513TRLO0.1.1
XLON
248
478.00
16:25:29
00388258660TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
110
478.60
16:25:30
00388258672TRLO0.1.1
XLON
162
478.60
16:25:57
00388258892TRLO0.1.1
XLON
162
478.60
16:26:02
00388258930TRLO0.1.1
XLON
423
478.60
16:26:05
00388258953TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
478.60
16:26:52
00388259334TRLO0.1.1
XLON
7
478.20
16:26:53
00388259337TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1
478.60
16:27:55
00388259782TRLO0.1.1
XLON
177
478.60
16:28:27
00388260041TRLO0.1.1
XLON
251
478.20
16:28:32
00388260113TRLO0.1.1
BATE
21
478.20
16:28:32
00388260115TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
249
478.20
16:28:32
00388260114TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
12
478.60
16:28:37
00388260155TRLO0.1.1
BATE
14
478.60
16:28:37
00388260156TRLO0.1.1
BATE
87
478.60
16:28:37
00388260157TRLO0.1.1
BATE
33
477.80
16:28:45
00388260224TRLO0.1.1
XLON
433
478.00
16:28:45
00388260223TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
478.40
16:28:45
00388260229TRLO0.1.1
BATE
87
478.40
16:28:45
00388260230TRLO0.1.1
BATE
37
478.20
16:29:47
00388260896TRLO0.1.1
BATE
41
478.00
16:29:47
00388260897TRLO0.1.1
BATE
65
478.00
16:29:47
00388260898TRLO0.1.1
BATE
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com