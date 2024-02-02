DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 1 February 2024 it purchased a total of 222,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 102,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.428 GBP1.216 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.412 GBP1.210 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.421267 GBP1.213192

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,978,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 344 1.426 XDUB 09:57:25 00068710753TRLO0 4470 1.426 XDUB 09:57:25 00068710752TRLO0 280 1.426 XDUB 09:57:25 00068710751TRLO0 1089 1.424 XDUB 09:57:56 00068710762TRLO0 4431 1.424 XDUB 09:57:56 00068710761TRLO0 2000 1.424 XDUB 10:10:20 00068711017TRLO0 6161 1.424 XDUB 11:32:11 00068713066TRLO0 5606 1.420 XDUB 11:32:12 00068713068TRLO0 365 1.426 XDUB 12:12:44 00068714006TRLO0 10000 1.426 XDUB 12:12:44 00068714005TRLO0 5527 1.424 XDUB 12:49:49 00068714701TRLO0 700 1.426 XDUB 12:49:49 00068714704TRLO0 1303 1.426 XDUB 12:49:49 00068714703TRLO0 2000 1.426 XDUB 12:49:49 00068714702TRLO0 6587 1.422 XDUB 14:06:35 00068716905TRLO0 1766 1.422 XDUB 14:06:35 00068716904TRLO0 390 1.422 XDUB 14:06:35 00068716903TRLO0 3258 1.422 XDUB 14:06:35 00068716902TRLO0 3855 1.422 XDUB 14:06:35 00068716901TRLO0 920 1.422 XDUB 14:30:24 00068717841TRLO0 3471 1.422 XDUB 14:30:24 00068717840TRLO0 390 1.422 XDUB 14:30:24 00068717839TRLO0 1925 1.422 XDUB 14:30:24 00068717838TRLO0 5188 1.422 XDUB 14:34:28 00068718001TRLO0 1100 1.428 XDUB 14:39:54 00068718388TRLO0 3390 1.428 XDUB 14:39:54 00068718389TRLO0 4654 1.422 XDUB 15:02:07 00068719345TRLO0 2000 1.420 XDUB 15:20:02 00068719995TRLO0 2580 1.420 XDUB 15:38:02 00068720825TRLO0 1674 1.420 XDUB 15:38:02 00068720824TRLO0 2000 1.420 XDUB 15:38:02 00068720823TRLO0 4925 1.420 XDUB 15:55:04 00068721586TRLO0 3240 1.418 XDUB 15:55:04 00068721588TRLO0 1856 1.414 XDUB 16:07:10 00068722824TRLO0 555 1.414 XDUB 16:07:10 00068722823TRLO0 120 1.414 XDUB 16:07:48 00068722893TRLO0 1000 1.414 XDUB 16:07:48 00068722892TRLO0 699 1.412 XDUB 16:11:20 00068723224TRLO0 838 1.414 XDUB 16:16:39 00068723709TRLO0 2848 1.414 XDUB 16:21:24 00068724045TRLO0 4928 1.414 XDUB 16:21:24 00068724044TRLO0 6636 1.414 XDUB 16:21:24 00068724043TRLO0 2000 1.414 XDUB 16:21:24 00068724046TRLO0 931 1.414 XDUB 16:21:24 00068724047TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 27000 121.00 XLON 08:23:43 00068708367TRLO0 7200 121.60 XLON 11:32:12 00068713067TRLO0 4315 121.20 XLON 11:32:12 00068713069TRLO0 100 121.20 XLON 11:32:17 00068713071TRLO0 51 121.20 XLON 11:32:17 00068713070TRLO0 5955 121.60 XLON 12:07:24 00068713923TRLO0 5933 121.40 XLON 14:06:36 00068716906TRLO0 5933 121.20 XLON 14:06:36 00068716907TRLO0 1713 121.60 XLON 14:34:28 00068718000TRLO0 5139 121.60 XLON 14:34:28 00068717999TRLO0 1246 121.60 XLON 14:34:28 00068717998TRLO0 6594 121.40 XLON 15:02:07 00068719346TRLO0 6980 121.40 XLON 15:27:19 00068720339TRLO0 1213 121.60 XLON 15:43:17 00068721053TRLO0 6852 121.60 XLON 15:43:17 00068721052TRLO0 9626 121.40 XLON 15:52:50 00068721321TRLO0 6150 121.20 XLON 15:55:04 00068721587TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 301221 EQS News ID: 1828631 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828631&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)