Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.02.24
08:03 Uhr
1,406 Euro
+0,012
+0,86 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3981,44409:17
Dow Jones News
02.02.2024 | 08:31
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 1 February 2024 it purchased a total of 222,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     102,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.428     GBP1.216 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.412     GBP1.210 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.421267    GBP1.213192

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,978,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
344       1.426         XDUB      09:57:25      00068710753TRLO0 
4470       1.426         XDUB      09:57:25      00068710752TRLO0 
280       1.426         XDUB      09:57:25      00068710751TRLO0 
1089       1.424         XDUB      09:57:56      00068710762TRLO0 
4431       1.424         XDUB      09:57:56      00068710761TRLO0 
2000       1.424         XDUB      10:10:20      00068711017TRLO0 
6161       1.424         XDUB      11:32:11      00068713066TRLO0 
5606       1.420         XDUB      11:32:12      00068713068TRLO0 
365       1.426         XDUB      12:12:44      00068714006TRLO0 
10000      1.426         XDUB      12:12:44      00068714005TRLO0 
5527       1.424         XDUB      12:49:49      00068714701TRLO0 
700       1.426         XDUB      12:49:49      00068714704TRLO0 
1303       1.426         XDUB      12:49:49      00068714703TRLO0 
2000       1.426         XDUB      12:49:49      00068714702TRLO0 
6587       1.422         XDUB      14:06:35      00068716905TRLO0 
1766       1.422         XDUB      14:06:35      00068716904TRLO0 
390       1.422         XDUB      14:06:35      00068716903TRLO0 
3258       1.422         XDUB      14:06:35      00068716902TRLO0 
3855       1.422         XDUB      14:06:35      00068716901TRLO0 
920       1.422         XDUB      14:30:24      00068717841TRLO0 
3471       1.422         XDUB      14:30:24      00068717840TRLO0 
390       1.422         XDUB      14:30:24      00068717839TRLO0 
1925       1.422         XDUB      14:30:24      00068717838TRLO0 
5188       1.422         XDUB      14:34:28      00068718001TRLO0 
1100       1.428         XDUB      14:39:54      00068718388TRLO0 
3390       1.428         XDUB      14:39:54      00068718389TRLO0 
4654       1.422         XDUB      15:02:07      00068719345TRLO0 
2000       1.420         XDUB      15:20:02      00068719995TRLO0 
2580       1.420         XDUB      15:38:02      00068720825TRLO0 
1674       1.420         XDUB      15:38:02      00068720824TRLO0 
2000       1.420         XDUB      15:38:02      00068720823TRLO0 
4925       1.420         XDUB      15:55:04      00068721586TRLO0 
3240       1.418         XDUB      15:55:04      00068721588TRLO0 
1856       1.414         XDUB      16:07:10      00068722824TRLO0 
555       1.414         XDUB      16:07:10      00068722823TRLO0 
120       1.414         XDUB      16:07:48      00068722893TRLO0 
1000       1.414         XDUB      16:07:48      00068722892TRLO0 
699       1.412         XDUB      16:11:20      00068723224TRLO0 
838       1.414         XDUB      16:16:39      00068723709TRLO0 
2848       1.414         XDUB      16:21:24      00068724045TRLO0 
4928       1.414         XDUB      16:21:24      00068724044TRLO0 
6636       1.414         XDUB      16:21:24      00068724043TRLO0 
2000       1.414         XDUB      16:21:24      00068724046TRLO0 
931       1.414         XDUB      16:21:24      00068724047TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
27000      121.00        XLON      08:23:43      00068708367TRLO0 
7200       121.60        XLON      11:32:12      00068713067TRLO0 
4315       121.20        XLON      11:32:12      00068713069TRLO0 
100       121.20        XLON      11:32:17      00068713071TRLO0 
51        121.20        XLON      11:32:17      00068713070TRLO0 
5955       121.60        XLON      12:07:24      00068713923TRLO0 
5933       121.40        XLON      14:06:36      00068716906TRLO0 
5933       121.20        XLON      14:06:36      00068716907TRLO0 
1713       121.60        XLON      14:34:28      00068718000TRLO0 
5139       121.60        XLON      14:34:28      00068717999TRLO0 
1246       121.60        XLON      14:34:28      00068717998TRLO0 
6594       121.40        XLON      15:02:07      00068719346TRLO0 
6980       121.40        XLON      15:27:19      00068720339TRLO0 
1213       121.60        XLON      15:43:17      00068721053TRLO0 
6852       121.60        XLON      15:43:17      00068721052TRLO0 
9626       121.40        XLON      15:52:50      00068721321TRLO0 
6150       121.20        XLON      15:55:04      00068721587TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  301221 
EQS News ID:  1828631 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828631&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.