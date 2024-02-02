Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.02.2024 | 09:00
Unilumin Group., Ltd.: ISE 2024: Unilumin Group Showcased Its Newest Metasight Products and Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 30th to February 2nd, Barcelona Spain ushered in the global display industry event -- the ISE exhibition. Unilumin showcased its latest technological achievements, including COB 8K products, multiple new products, and various Metasight application scenarios.

Cutting-edge COB 8K Product

Excellent for both indoor and outdoor, Unilumin COB products stand out as a main feature of booth 3C300. Especially the Upanel Micro 0.7 8K large screen delivers a breathtaking visual experience at the site, with the depth and richness of the visuals remarkably captivating the attention of many visitors, which manifests Unilumin's mature display and COB packaging technology.

Cutting-edge COB 8K Product

New Series Launch

The atmosphere at the ISE live product launch is exhilarating. Here Unilumin's latest innovations Upanel AM1.2-F, Utile MCOB product, UTV SC, and double-sided screen UslimS2 2.5 have made their first appearance, demonstrating the newest technologies and strengths of Unilumin and unveiling the great commercial potential underlying their mesmerizing key features.

Metasight Solutions for Multiple Scenarios

The stage is set up by Upad?1.9 Pro with a 15360Hz ultra-high refresh rate and premium shooting effect, seamlessly integrating SPIRIT Robotics, cutting-edge tracking data, and the innovative BACKDROP solution to deliver stunning 3D real-time and Augmented Reality content. The immersive content, meticulously designed and crafted by DreamCorp Crea-tech studio, is not only visually captivating but also fully customizable and automated. With the support of multiCAM's user-friendly system, even those new to video technology can effortlessly operate it.

XR virtual production for live broadcasting

The smart education solution delivers a brand-new visual classroom experience to on-site visitors. UTV SC All-in-one series linked with touch interactive blackboard shows great convenience and high efficiency that the teaching process can achieve with visual support leveraged.

Featured with MIP chip-level packaging HD display and ultra-high picture consistency, the digital cinema with Utile MCOB product deployed delivers an immersive cinema scenario for visitors.

Unilumin's advanced broadcasting solution demonstrates its new height in media communication excellence. Adopting professional displays Uslim S2, UpanelS?1.2, and ULW?(Utile Series), the solution boasts high-definition images with a smooth viewing experience.

Excitingly, Unilumin outdoor series Usurface USK COB has won the 2024 Inavation Awards, as the Best Digital Signage Product.

2024 Inavation Awards

Unilumin will continue to explore and innovate to provide global customers with high-quality Metasight solutions and services.

https://www.unilumin.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332948/Cutting_edge_COB_8K_Product.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332949/XR_virtual_production_live_broadcasting.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332950/Unilumin_USK_COB_2024_Inavation_Awards.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ise-2024-unilumin-group-showcased-its-newest-metasight-products-and-solutions-302051815.html

