



Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE



Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE

ISIN: LU2380748603



Anlass der Studie:

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 01.02.2024

Kursziel: 8.60

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



Yesterday, Marley Spoon Group ('MSG') released Q4 and preliminary FY'23 results that were in line with

our expectations. Q4 sales came in at EUR 73.5m (-18% yoy; eNuW: EUR 73.1m), implying revenues of EUR

328.5m for the full year (-18% yoy; eNuW: EUR 328.1m), which was mainly driven by a smaller active subscriber

base of c. 193k (-22% yoy; eNuW: 189k) and lower order frequency per subscriber on account of

a very challenging macroeconomic environment and pronounced consumer budget concerns throughout

2023. While macroeconomic uncertainties persist, MSG has made operational and non-operational

progress on several fronts and thus looks set to disproportionately benefit from an eventual return of

consumer confidence and a less hawkish monetary policy:

Removing operational roadblocks. Operationally, MSG continued to expand its industry-leading contribution

margins for Q4 and the full year to 32.6% and 31.7% (+290bps yoy, eNuW: 31.5%),

respectively, through operational efficiencies in fulfilment (180bps yoy fulfilment costs) and marginbased

menu planning (+120bps in gross margin). Notably, MSG was able to translate a higher contribution

margin into a strong operating EBITDA margin of 4% for Q4 (eNuW: 3.4%) and 0.8%

for the full

year (+140bps yoy, eNuW: -1%). This healthy margin development was aided by (1) rectifying a previously

changed voucher strategy, allowing the company to increase marketing efficiency and early cohort

retention rates in H2'23 and into Q1'24 as well as a more stabilized order frequency and enhanced subscriber

quality; and (2) a more streamlined G&A setup (-11% yoy to c. EUR 69m, excluding one-off costs) as

cost-reduction measures from automation, business service centralization, the closure of underutilized

operations, and cost synergies from its Chefgood integration began to kick in.



Progress in ending dual-listed status. In Q4'23, the Group closed its tender offer to the remaining

shareholders of Marley Spoon SE (listed on the ASX). The results indicated that it successfully acquired

10.4% of the total issued capital of Marley Spoon SE, increasing the stake to 95% (see illustration on

page 2) and further paving the way to delist Marley Spoon SE from the ASX in H1 2024e (eNuW). In our

view, this should benefit liquidity for MSG shares and help reduce investment complexity stemming from

its current dual-listed status. Additionally, each share of MSG now owns 10ppts. more of Marley Spoon

SE, which is reflected in our raised PT.



