

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday as global bond yields dipped after the release of weak U.S. labor market data overnight.



The U.S. January jobs report is due later in the day, with analysts expecting the employment growth to have slowed down to 180k from 216k in December.



The benchmark DAX was up 107 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,965 after losing 0.3 percent in the previous session.



In corporate news, E.ON was half a percent higher. The energy group expects annual adjusted Group EBITDA to be 9.4 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 8.6 billion euros - 8.8 billion euros.



Adidas rose about 1 percent. The sportswear giant intends to sell the remaining stock of Yeezy sneakers from its discontinued collaboration with Kanye West, at a minimum of the production cost.



