WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274 | Ticker-Symbol: ZS4
02.02.24
10:30 Uhr
02.02.2024 | 10:10
Mandatory tender offer for AB "Snaige" shares

From February 05, 2024, a mandatory tender offer to buy AB "Snaige" shares (ISIN code LT0000109274) is launched. 

The closing date for execution of the tender offer is February 19, 2024.

The price per share is EUR 0.129.

The maximum number of shares to buy is 3 526 202.

The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. 

Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Orderbook: SNG1LTO1.

Announcement from Snaige:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bb3caf5ba775623fa7612ea819ed4451c&lang=en 

Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1192452
