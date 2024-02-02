Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on STO Structured Products (Record Id 252208)

Correction regarding Trading Lot in the attached file. New attachment added. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) with effect from 2024-02-02. Last day of trading is set to 2025-01-14. The instrument will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1192489