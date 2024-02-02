Anzeige
Freitag, 02.02.2024

WKN: A14S60 | ISIN: SE0007100599 | Ticker-Symbol: SVHH
02.02.24
09:54 Uhr
9,954 Euro
+0,026
+0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2024 | 11:22
81 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on STO Structured Products (Record Id 252208)

Correction regarding Trading Lot in the attached file. New attachment added.

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (publ) with effect from 2024-02-02. Last day of trading is set
to 2025-01-14. The instrument will be listed on STO Structured Products. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1192489
