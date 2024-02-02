EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Energie AG Oberösterreich / Release of Financial Reports

Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report



02.02.2024 / 11:55 CET/CEST

Energie AG Oberösterreich hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: English

Address: https://www.energieag.at/annualfinancialreport2023_esef





Remarks:

Correction: Due to a formal error in the composition of the ESEF "report package" the presentation of the ESEF-Annual Financial Report 2022/2023 of Energie AG Oberösterreich published on December 20, 2023 is corrected. The actual -and now corrected- version of the ESEF "report package" replaces the original version published on December 20, 2023.

The part of the ESEF-Annual Financial Report which includes the human-readable version of the ESEF-Annual Financial Report (xHTML-file) was not affecte







02.02.2024 CET/CEST

