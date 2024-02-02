Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2024) - Q Battery Metals (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB), a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of battery, base, and precious metals, has provided an update on planned explorations on its Abitibi Region gold projects. Q Metals owns several projects in southwest Quebec with strong indications for gold, including the McKenzie East and Golden Valley properties, along with other projects.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ljaab9sKw8k

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. If you are unable to view this video, please watch it on InvestmentPitch Media's YouTube Channel at this link: (click here)

The McKenzie East Property, located 30 km north of Val d'Or, abuts the east side of Monarch Mining's McKenzie Break property.

In February 2021, Monarch released a gold resource estimate with open pit resources of 1.4 million tonnes at 1.8 g/t indicated and 2.24 million tonnes at 1.44 g/t inferred, along with underground resources of 400,000 tonnes at 5.03 g/t indicated and 1.1 million tonnes at 4.21 g/t inferred, for a total of 397,000 ounces of gold. Readers are cautioned that resource estimates on Monarch's McKenzie Break Property do not imply that similar resources or mineralization exist on Q Metal's McKenzie East property.

Q Metals previously completed a ground Induced Polarization electrical survey, a MMI soil sampling survey, a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, and diamond drilling on the McKenzie East property. The company plans to continue expanding from the positive results obtained from previous exploration.

The company has a permitted drilling program to continue to test and expand upon results obtained from the Phase I drilling in 2021 that included 1.185 g/t gold over 1 metre from hole MKE 21-01 as well as intercepts of >0.5 g/t Au from holes MKE 21-03, 06 and 08. Hole MKE 21-3 showed the most promise, where geologic observations indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximately 1mm by 2mm in size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval.

Q Metals plans to expand exploration into the southern claim block to test for gold-silver quartz veins similar to those exposed within adjoining claims at the Maruska Showing, where in 2023 Q Metals obtained a rock sample that returned 3.41 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver. The company is very interested in this documented gold showing due to its location very near to the south block of the company's McKenzie East claims. A follow-up phase 2 exploration program is currently being planned and scheduled for Spring 2024.

In 2019, the company completed a drilling program at its Golden Valley Property, located 65 km north of La Sarre, and 26 km south of the Casa Berardi Mine. It is hosted within rocks of the Abitibi Greenstone belt, with the Leberge Deformation Zone passing through the property. The program comprised 1,458 metres over 11 holes spread over an approximate 4 km strike length with favourable geology. Drilling was designed to verify and expand upon historic gold-bearing intercepts and to test geological and geophysical targets interpreted from existing data. The best gold results were obtained from hole GV-003 that returned 0.335 g/t gold over 2 metres, and hole GV-001 that returned 0.155 g/t gold over 2 metres. A follow-up phase 2 exploration work program is scheduled for Spring 2024.

Q Metals will also continue exploration on the La Corne South lithium and VMS project, with Induced Polarization surveying planned for Winter 2024. The La Corne South and McKenzie East projects area within 5 km of each other, both easily accessed by Highway 397, 25 km north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Ninety-three rock samples were obtained by Q Battery Metals from the La Corne South claims in 2021. A series of channel samples returned elevated copper of 921 and 959 ppm with the highest gold values including 0.035 g/t, 0.019 g/t, and 0.015 g/t from samples that were highly mineralized with pyrite. Samples with elevated copper and/or gold were noted in some cases to contain elevated silver to 0.65 ppm and zinc to 1135 ppm. The exploration team intends to explore for VMS with potential gold association as well as continue exploration for lithium on the La Corne South.

The shares are trading at $0.015. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.QMetalsCorp.com, or contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196631

SOURCE: InvestmentPitch Media