Water-Based Barrier Coatings Market worth $1.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Water-Based Barrier Coatings Market by Component (Water, Filler, Binder, and Additives), Barrier Type (Water Vapor, Oil/Grease), Substrate (Paper & Cardboard), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The Water-Based Barrier Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Water-based barrier coatings excel in product protection. Their ability to create robust hydrophobic barriers shields contents from moisture, oxygen, contaminants, and other external factors. This translates to extended shelf life, preserved product freshness, and maintained flavours and texture integrity. In an era where food safety and product quality are paramount, these coatings serve as a dependable solution. Regulatory compliance is another crucial aspect where water-based barrier coatings shine. They meet stringent food contact materials and pharmaceutical packaging requirements, ensuring consumer safety and adherence to industry standards. This compliance instils trust in consumers and bolsters the credibility of brands utilizing these coatings.

"The paper and cardboard segment is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023."

Paper and cardboard substrates are biodegradable and compostable, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. They naturally break down over time, reducing environmental impact and waste accumulation. They also meet stringent regulatory requirements for food contact and safety, making them a trusted choice for industries with strict quality and safety standards.

Another advantage is the customization options they offer. These substrates come in various thicknesses and can be coated, laminated, or finished in numerous ways, allowing businesses to tailor packaging to their specific product needs and branding strategies. While paper and cardboard are not naturally moisture-resistant, they can be coated with water-based barrier coatings or laminated with films to enhance their barrier properties, making them suitable for a wide range of products.

Furthermore, packaging made from paper and cardboard often resonates with consumers as a natural and authentic choice. It conveys a sense of simplicity, transparency, and environmental responsibility, enhancing brand image and customer loyalty. These substrates have well-established recycling infrastructures in many regions worldwide, making it easier for consumers to recycle packaging materials and contributing to a circular economy.

"The food and beverage packaging segment are expected to account for the largest share in 2023."

This growth significantly impacts the food and beverage packaging sector, which is crucial in ensuring product safety and quality. The rising demand for food and beverages also drives the need for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Sustainable materials like paperboard, cardboard, and recyclable plastics gain prominence, along with appealing and informative packaging designs, addressing consumer needs and environmental concerns.

"Europe is expected to account for the largest share in 2023."

European governments and the EU have launched initiatives and policies promoting sustainability and reducing plastic waste. This pro-sustainability regulatory environment encourages businesses to opt for sustainable packaging solutions, including water-based barrier coatings. Europe's strategic advantages, encompassing regulatory rigor, sustainability focus, innovation culture, and strong consumer awareness have solidified its leadership in the water-based barrier coatings market for food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging industries. This leadership position is expected to persist as sustainability drives the packaging industry.

The key players in the water-based barrier coatings market include Altana Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Sonoco Products Company (US), Michelman, Inc (US), Imerys (France), Solenis (US), Dow Inc (US), and Omya AG (Switzerland).

