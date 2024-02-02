

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment logged an unexpected increase in January, figures from the labor ministry revealed Friday.



Unemployment increased by 60,404 in January from the previous month.



Registered unemployment was 2.76 million, which was down by 140,537 from the last year. This was the lowest level for the month of January in the last 16 years.



By economic sectors, registered unemployment decreased 1,234 in the construction sector. Meanwhile, unemployment increased 58,721 in services and by 1,256 in agriculture. In industry, unemployment rose only by 440.



Youth unemployment increased by 7,189 in January from the previous month.



Data showed that the total number of young unemployed people totaled 201,154, the lowest figure in the historical series for the month of January.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken